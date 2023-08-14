The Big Picture Sung Kang, known for his role in Fast & Furious, is making his directorial debut in the horror genre with Shaky Shivers.

Shaky Shivers is a horror-comedy that follows two friends who discover one of them is a werewolf, leading to a fight for survival against a throat-slashing creature.

Inspired by slasher movies and werewolf stories, Shaky Shivers has an 80s vibe and appeals to older audiences, offering a wild and possibly haunting rollercoaster ride.

When you think about the Fast & Furious franchise, it’s hard to dissociate the main cast from their career-defining characters—but that doesn’t suggest they have to stick to tent pole blockbusters forever. In a surprising (and welcome) career shift, F&F family member Sung Kang is making his directorial debut as a horror director—and we can now reveal exclusively to you the trailer and poster for his upcoming film Shaky Shivers, which will premiere on September 21.

Drawing inspiration from slasher movies and werewolf stories, Shaky Shivers is a horror-comedy that centers around two girlfriends who discover that one friend is a werewolf and that means that one of them might be one as well. While they try to figure it out, the duo has to fight for their survival as a throat-slashing creature makes victims all around them.

The trailer for Shaky Shivers reveals that the movie looks like a fun cross between The Hangover and An American Werewolf in London, with elements from established slasher franchises thrown all around. The movie’s trailer and poster also have an 80s vibe and look which suggests it certainly will appeal to older audiences—also, it doesn’t seem to shy away from creepy and possibly haunting imagery, so we’re probably in for a wild rollercoaster ride.

Why Did Sung Kang Decide to Become a Film Director?

Shaky Shivers had early screenings across film festivals and it quickly became a standout: It played to rave reviews at the Overlook Film Festival, HorrorHound Film Festival, Screamfest LA, London Soho Horror Festival, and the New York Asian Film Festival. Off to a great start, Kang spoke with Collider and talked about his career shift. He revealed to Collider's Perri Nemiroff how the lack of acting opportunities for Asian actors (which was even worse when he started out) prompted him to realize that he’d have to have his own platform to have a voice and help other actors as well:

“I think it started probably within the first five years I started acting professionally. There was this lack of opportunities for me as an actor. I always felt like, you know, I think there's more to it than playing fifth to tenth to fifteenth supporting character that's kind of one-dimensional, or mostly one-dimensional. And I always asked myself, ‘How am I gonna quench this thirst to do something more meaningful or have more contribution to a production other than playing a small co-starring role?’ And then I realized, it's that you have to create your own material and you have to be behind the camera and you have to create opportunities for yourself and other people that have the same obstacles.”

Shaky Shivers will have one-night-only screenings on September 21. You can purchase tickets at the Fathom Events website. You can check out the trailer below and the poster above:

Read the official synopsis here: