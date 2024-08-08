Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Sunny Episode 6.

Ever since the Apple TV+ series Sunny began, Suzie (Rashida Jones) has been on a journey through grief. Her husband, Masa (Hideotshi Nishijima), and young son, Zen (Fares Belkheir), have been presumed dead in a plane crash. Her content life in Japan has been thrown into a tailspin, as she tries to navigate her days without them. Her only connections are her judgmental mother-in-law, Noriko (Judy Ong), and a bartender she's befriended named Mixxy (annie the clumsy). But Suzie also has her homebot, Sunny, who was made specifically for her by Masa. Suzie has been learning to accept the help Sunny is constantly offering her, and she's discovered that Sunny might hold the answer to what really happened to Masa and Zen.

In Episode 5, Sunny is kidnapped by Hime (You) and her yakuza henchmen. Suzie has never been completely sure how Hime is linked to Masa (just that the mysterious woman showed up at his funeral), but Suzie is beginning to suspect that Masa was closely connected to the criminal underworld (a fact that she was definitely oblivious to while he was alive). As this week's episode opens, Suzie must figure out how to get Sunny back, since she's now become quite attached to her, as well as try to continue to investigate who Hime is and what Masa was really up to before his death. It's a lot to put on the shoulders of a woman who is already stuck in a self-destructive cycle of despair. But when Hime's men kidnap Suzie too, the action of the episode really picks up (and indicates where the series might be heading next).

'Sunny's Latest Episode Reveals What Hime Was After

Once Suzie is taken to a hideout and restrained by Hime's henchmen, she has her first real conversation with Hime. She asks her about her involvement in the plane crash, which Hime seems puzzled by. She denies having anything to do with the incident. But the woman then wastes no time picking at Suzie and making her feel like she didn't really know her husband at all if she wasn't aware of Masa's real job in robotics (she always thought he worked in refrigerators). Hime's prodding is definitely hitting below the belt for someone who is already realizing that much of her relationship was likely a lie. But Suzie is there for a specific reason: Hime has an ulterior motive. She needs Suzie's help opening Masa's password-protected computer in order to get to his secrets about where he's hidden the Dark Manual. Basically, kidnapping Sunny was just a way to convince Suzie to help her. After initially refusing to unlock Masa's computer, Hime has her right-hand man threaten Suzie with a drill, and then Hime threatens to kill Mixxy, which is when Suzie cracks (she can't possibly lose one more person that's close to her).

Suzie is able to successfully guess Masa's password (the name of his real father), and the log-in process is completed with a gesture that means something to Suzie. She would always flip Masa off as a goodbye gesture to him; it is this movement that finally unlocks Masa's computer. This suggests that perhaps Masa selected the gesture because he knew Suzie would be able to crack it in the event of his death. Maybe Masa did really trust Suzie enough to bring her in on his secrets at some point. It's also a signal to Suzie; did she really know her husband at his core (despite what Hime insinuated about their marriage)? But at first, it is not entirely clear how Hime and the yakuza will use the information stored on Masa's computer. What other secrets could Masa have been hiding there, and what other trouble could Suzie get into because of what he was working on?

Is Sunny Going to Be OK?

After Suzie is dropped off by the kidnappers, she realizes that they still haven't given Sunny back to her. Mixxy ends up seeing a note that reveals Sunny's location; she goes there and brings Sunny back to Suzie's house. But right away, it's very clear that something is really wrong with Sunny. She won't wake from sleep mode, she won't talk, and even her big eyes don't appear on the screen anymore. As the episode ends, she glitches a few times, and then falls to the floor. This is another gut punch to Suzie; what have they done to her beloved friend?

With this reveal, it seems that Hime figured out from the info stored on Masa's computer that Sunny did indeed contain The Dark Manual within her programming. It's possible that Hime removed it, which is now causing Sunny to malfunction and be unable to operate normally. This creates a lot of problems for Suzie: how will she continue to function with one more loss in her life? Will she be able to figure out how to return Sunny to her usual state? And most importantly, will she ever find out what really happened to her family? If she can't rely on Sunny's memories and her ability to gather more information about Masa's work, Suzie's quest will likely be over.

As Episode 6 ends, it seems as though Hime is the clear victor. Suzie is once more bereft after seeing the state Sunny is in, and the bad guys have gotten their hands on the one piece of information that could have pointed to what really led to the plane crash. Where will Suzie go from here? Perhaps she and Mixxy will continue on their journey, and they'll use Mixxy's connections to figure out how to bring Sunny back to life. And there will likely be another showdown coming up between Hime and Suzie. But is Suzie actually going to prevail? She's going up against a pretty serious villain who is relentless in her efforts to become head of the gang (especially now that her father has died, and that coveted top spot has been left open). With just four episodes left in the season, perhaps Suzie will still be able to solve the mystery of what happened to Masa and Zen and restore Sunny to her usual cheerful self. But she's definitely going to be facing an uphill battle to do so.

New episodes of Sunny are available to stream every Wednesday on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

