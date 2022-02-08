Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) has been tapped to star in, and executive produce Sunny, a dark comedy from A24 that has landed at AppleTV+. The 30-minute, ten-episode series is based on the book "Dark Manual" by Colin O'Sullivan, an Irish writer based in Japan. That is not the only Japanese connection for Sunny, as the series will take place in Kyoto.

No other cast members have yet been named. Katie Robbins (The Affair, The Last Tycoon) will write the series and serve as the creator. Ravi Nandan (Ramy, Euphoria), Jess Lubben (Mr. Corman), and Lucy Tcherniak (Station Eleven, The End of the F***ing World) are also on board to produce, with Tcherniak also serving as director. This will mark Jones's second collaboration with Apple and A24, as she starred in the Sofia Coppola film On the Rocks opposite Bill Murray in 2020.

Jones is also hard at work on another series with Apple, titled Wool. This series is described as a world-building drama based on a trilogy of novels with the same name by Hugh C. Howey. These projects mark a bit of a resurgence for Jones, who has primarily stuck with voice work in recent years. She recently starred opposite Peter Sarsgaard in the Sundance drama The Sound of Silence and had supporting roles in the 2018 films Tag and Zoe. Jones is a frequent collaborator of Kenya Barris, starring in and producing BlackAF as well as both black-ish and mixed-ish in a guest role.

Image via Netflix

Related: The Best Shows on Apple TV+ Right Now

There is no release window yet for Sunny, but stay tuned to Collider for all the latest updates. AppleTV+ has released a synopsis for the series, which you can read below.

"'Sunny' is a darkly comedic drama starring Rashida Jones as 'Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As “consolation” she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed."

Kristen Wiig to Star in ‘Mrs. American Pie’ at Apple TV+, With Laura Dern Executive Producing Dern is also reportedly eyeing a key role in the series.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email