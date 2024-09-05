Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the finale of Sunny.

During its entire first season, Apple TV+'s Sunny has shown how Suzie (Rashida Jones) has fought to overcome the grief of losing her husband, Masa (Hidetoshi Nishijima), and her son, Zen (Fares Belkheir). But as each episode unfolds, Suzie learns that her family didn't simply die in a plane crash like she thought, and that there was a much more sinister force behind their disappearance. Suzie is only able to crawl out of her despair with the help of her homebot, Sunny, whom Masa left for her in order to help her cope if something happened to him. Along with her new bartender friend, Mixxy (annie the clumsy), Suzie embarks on a journey to discover the truth about what happened to Masa and Zen.

At the end of Episode 8, it is revealed that Zen is actually alive, and that Hime (You) and her yakuza members have been holding him hostage this whole time. Episode 9 is a side-trip into Sunny's unconscious, which provides more background on the homebots that Masa was building and how Sunny came into existence. The season finale, which aired this week, picks back up with Suzie, Zen, Mixxy, and Masa's father, Hiromasa (Jun Kunimura), being held by the yakuza. They'll fight to escape Hime's clutches, but the episode ends with a shocking twist that completely switches things up for the show moving forward.

What Happens in the 'Sunny' Finale?

After Sunny kills a yakuza member in Episode 7, Hime sees what the homebot is fully capable of. Suzie demands to know where Masa is, but Hime implies he is really dead, reminding Suzie that she sent her Masa's shoes (which was a signal that the victims of the plane crash had been found deceased). This is a reminder that Hime has been pulling the strings the entire season (she was obviously lying when she told Suzie she had nothing to do with the plane crash). Hime orders the four of them to be locked up in the warehouse, and she and Tanaka (Anam Sekiguchi) take Sunny with them. With some assistance from Noriko (Judy Ongg) from prison, the crew are able to convince the yakuza guard to let them go. Mixxy even offers to tie him up while Suzie, Zen, and Hiromasa escape.

They head to a Japanese Setsuban festival, where people throw soybeans at costume-wearing demons. Through the chaos of the crowds, they are able to locate and rescue Sunny. The robot is reluctant to get close to Suzie, thinking that she's still going to end up hurting her somehow. Suzie reminds Sunny that she's done nothing but help her, and Sunny decides not to wipe her own memory after all. Hiromasa knows someone who is skilled with bots and can get rid of any bad code still within her programming. Mixxy volunteers to take Sunny back to Kyoto, but at the end of the episode, there's a major twist.

Mixxy Ends Up Being a Traitor in 'Sunny's Finale

Close

As Mixxy drives off with Sunny in the back of a van, Tanaka rides along with her, revealing that Mixxy has actually been working with the yakuza. She does seem regretful, so it's not clear if the yakuza threatened her or offered a large sum of money to cooperate. Even though we don't know exactly why Mixxy is a traitor or for how long, it does seem that Sunny's reservations about Mixxy were definitely spot-on. There were some hints that something wasn't right about Mixxy, especially in Episode 5 when Mixxy had them wandering suspiciously through the woods. Mixxy's betrayal is especially disheartening, not only because Suzie has worked so hard to rescue Sunny from the yakuza's grasp, but also because Suzie has already been reluctant to trust people. When she finds out about Mixxy helping the yakuza, she'll no doubt feel even more reticent to let people in going forward. Masa gave Sunny to Suzie so that she could retain her humanity, but those walls might go right back up when she learns of Mixxy's deceit.

The episode also follows Hime as she interacts with her cousin, who has taken her spot as head of the yakuza after her father's death. She ends up stabbing him with a shard of broken glass while he's at the festival. With him out of the way, she can assume the position of head of the yakuza clan. Plus, with Mixxy's help, she now has full access to Sunny's 'dark' programming, and can implement the code into any homebot she wants. That basically means she can create an army of bots that are willing to commit any crime (including assault and murder). Having this kind of bot do her dirty work means her ambitions will know no limits (and no one is safe from her reign of terror).

Suzie and Zen Are Safe in the 'Sunny' Finale

Although Sunny is back in the hands of the bad guys, Suzie and Zen are finally safe for the time being. They take refuge in Hiromasa's cabin, the same place where Masa hid out years before. The episode includes a narration from a letter that Masa wrote Suzie before he disappeared. In it, he talks about having hope for the future, but it's not clear whether we're supposed to believe Hime when she says Masa is truly dead. Perhaps she is keeping Masa somewhere to help with future programming needs; maybe, so far, he was able to avoid giving them any real information about the Dark Manual (and that's why Hime ended up pursuing Suzie and Sunny). Or Masa could have escaped in the nick of time and is hiding out somewhere while he creates a plan to return home. Or maybe Hime actually is telling the truth, and Masa has been dead this whole time.

There has been no official word from Apple TV+ on whether Sunny will be picked up for a second season. If the series comes back, Suzie will obviously discover that Sunny has been kidnapped (again) by the yakuza, and at some point, she's likely to discover Mixxy's betrayal. Future episodes will probably follow Suzie as she fights Hime and the yakuza to get Sunny back. But Suzie wouldn't be the same person she was in Season 1; she has her beloved Zen back and wouldn't be stuck in the same stages of grief she was in previously. Season 2 could feature a brand-new Suzie with the same determination she had before but with a whole lot more fire.

Another season would also likely explore Hime's journey as the new crime boss of her clan. She's an intriguing villain who shows some vulnerability at times, but who is also extremely ruthless and dangerous. There are tons of questions that will need to be answered going forward: will Noriko get out of prison and be reunited with her grandson? Will Noriko and Hiromasa reignite their old flame? Will Sunny end up having to wipe her own memory to fully rid herself of the Dark Manual? Will Masa's true fate be revealed? The first 10 episodes of Sunny have been an exciting ride, and more thrills could be explored in the future.

Season 1 of Sunny is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

Sunny Sunny follows Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is turned upside down when her husband and son disappear in a plane crash. As a consolation, Suzie is given Sunny, a domestic robot from her husband's company. Initially resistant to Sunny, Suzie eventually forms a bond with the robot. Together, they uncover dark secrets about Suzie's family and become entangled in a dangerous criminal underworld. Release Date July 10, 2024 Cast Rashida Jones , Hidetoshi Nishijima , Joanna Sotomura , Judy Ongg , Jun Kunimura Main Genre Mystery Seasons 1 Creator(s) Katie Robbins Writers Katie Robbins Streaming Service(s) Apple TV+ Directors Lucy Tcherniak Showrunner Katie Robbins Expand

Watch on AppleTV+