The new sci-fi drama is already receiving positive feedback from fans and critics.

Our exclusive sneak peek from Episode 3 reveals Suzie's (Rashida Jones) relentless quest for the truth. Watch it below!

One of the most unique shows of 2024 has to be Apple TV+'s Sunny, which is a mystery tale unlike anything you've seen before. The new sci-fi drama follows Rashida Jones as a grieving mother and wife named Suzie, who is currently mourning the loss of her husband and child after a tragic plane crash. To Suzie's absolute shock, her husband left behind a very advanced and very friendly robotic companion named Sunny (Joanna Sotomura). However, Suzie quickly learns that Sunny is no ordinary household companion, and she begins to discover that the disappearance of her family may not be as simple as it seems.

Sunny officially debuted on Apple TV+ last week on July 10 and has already garnered a positive response from fans and critics alike. While Suzie tries to find out the true fate of her family, we were able to use our own detective skills to uncover an exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming third episode of the series, which is titled "Mmmm, Hinoki". It's a sequence that shows that Suzie's quest for answers is far from over, regardless of what her companions might suggest.

The brief clip sees Suzie and her friend Mixxy (Annie the Clumsy) sitting on their coach and drinking their problems away. Suzie is still in the grieving process, but she's dreading the impending event of having to plan and attend her husband's funeral. Mixxy tries her best to comfort Suzie, telling her that "grieving is just a way of trying to make sense of something that's never gonna make sense." That might be sufficient for most, but Suzie is still hungry for the truth, and she jumps at the opportunity to continue her search when Mixxy mentions she's made contact with a shady code dealer. Though Sunny advises against speaking with this character, that does little to stop Suzie.

Who Stars in 'Sunny'?

The main character we follow in the darkly comedic world of Sunny is played by Rashida Jones, best known for her role as Ann Perkins in Parks and Recreation. Jones is also an executive producer on the series. Her robotic partner in solving crime, the titular robot of Sunny, is voiced by Barry alum Joanna Sotomura. Sunny also features the talents of annie the clumsy (Miss Osaka), Hidetoshi Nishijima (Drive My Car), Judy Ongg (Money Wars), YOU (Nobody Knows), and Jun Kunimura (Kill Bill).

The first two episodes of Sunny are now available to stream on Apple TV+, with new episodes arriving every Wednesday. You can watch our exclusive sneak peek from Episode 3 above and read Collider's review of Sunny here.

Sunny The life of an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As consolation, she's given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband's electronics company.

