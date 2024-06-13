The Big Picture Apple TV+ unveils trailer for darkly comedic mystery series Sunny, starring Rashida Jones, premiering July 10, 2024, with a 10-episode run.

Adapted from Colin O'Sullivan's novel, Sunny follows Suzie in Kyoto who partners with a domestic robot to uncover family secrets.

Rashida Jones, known for roles in The Office and Parks and Recreation, takes on new challenges as a writer, producer, and star in Sunny.

Apple TV+ has just dropped the trailer for its upcoming darkly comedic mystery series, Sunny, made in collaboration with A24 and starring Rashida Jones. Based on Colin O'Sullivan's 2018 novel, The Dark Manual, and premiering globally on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, this ten-episode series has been adapted by executive producer Katie Robbins (The Affair) and directed by Lucy Tcherniak (The End of the F**king World), who will also executive produce alongside Jones, Ravi Nandan, and Jess Lubben, Sunny is the latest streaming series between the indie studio and the streaming service. Previously, they produced Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Mr. Corman, and outside of TV, they recently shared joint distribution for Boy State, The Tragedy of Macbeth, and 2022's The Sky is Everywhere.

Set in Kyoto, Japan, Sunny follows Suzie, played by Jones, an American woman whose life is turned upside down when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As a form of "consolation," she is given Sunny, a cutting-edge domestic robot developed by her husband's electronics company. Initially resistant to Sunny's attempts to fill the void in her life, Suzie gradually forms an unexpected bond with the robot. Together, they embark on a journey to uncover the dark truth behind her family's disappearance, diving deep into a world filled with secrets and danger. The series also stars Judy Ongg (The Big Wave), Hidetoshi Nishijima (Drive My Car), Joanna Sotomura, (Barry) YOU (Terrace House), annie the clumsy(Miss Osaka), and Jun Kunimura (Ichi the Killer).

Where Do I Know Rashida Jones From?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Jones has been a familiar face on TV since her two-season role on Boston Public. After that, she played Karen Filippelli on The Office, Ann Perkins on Parks and Recreation, and the title character on Angie Tribeca. She has also been in movies like I Love You, Man, The Muppets, Celeste and Jesse Forever, and Tag. Rashida starred in the Netflix sitcom #blackAF, which was canceled after one season. Besides acting, she has been busy as a writer, executive producer, and director.

Recently, Rashida has worked on several projects for Apple TV+, with Sunny being the latest. She acted alongside Bill Murray in Sofia Coppola's film On the Rocks and appeared in the first episode of Silo. Up next, she is set to star in Andrew Stanton's sci-fi epic In the Blink of an Eye.

Sunny will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes available on July 10, 2024. Subsequently, a new episode will be released every Wednesday, leading up to the season finale on September 4, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out the trailer above.