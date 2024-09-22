Directed by none other than the brilliant Billy Wilder, Sunset Boulevard (1950) is considered to be one of the greatest films ever made, starring Gloria Swanson as Norma Desmond, a forgotten silent film star, and William Holden as Joe Gillis, a struggling screenwriter. Practically perfect from start to finish, the classic film noir became a cinematic masterpiece, praised for its boldness to address the reality of a dark, pivotal time in American Hollywood. However, the movie was based on more than just Old Hollywood's gritty history, as it found inspiration from iconic figures as well as its pivotal location and transitional time period.

Norma Desmond, the iconic character from Sunset Blvd. is a complex figure, to say the least. As the center of the story, Swanson delivers an astounding, haunting performance as a forgotten film star on the brink of mental collapse. It's no wonder Norma steals the spotlight as the woeful downfall of her career surely calls for some sympathy, but it's an even harder pill to swallow with the realization that her story was, in fact, inspired by several real-life actresses from the silent film era, reflecting their experiences and struggles as they switched into the world of talkies.

'Sunset Boulevard' Showcased the Dark History of Hollywood's "Talkie" Period

The silent film era took place from around 1894 to 1929 and was the first major art form emerging out of what would eventually be modern-day Hollywood. Without synchronized recorded sound, movies heavily relied on conveying narrative through dramatic emotion, title cards, and body language. The silent era was a pioneering period for filmmakers and actors in Hollywood, creating a plethora of masterpieces that are still celebrated to this day. The era gave birth to iconic stars like Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, and Lon Chaney, to name a few. By the early 1930s, new sound technology was introduced into the film industry, making European filmmakers hesitant. Eventually, American studios took advantage and officially transitioned to "talkies", aka sound pictures, which solidified the United States as one the most powerful commercial centers of influence.

Not everyone was as keen to accept the switch to talkies. It took a while for directors, producers, and actors to navigate the brand-new technique of making films that combined on-set sound with motion pictures. Those who struggled the most with the transition, ultimately, were stars of the show themselves. Previously, actors needed to over-exaggerate their movements and emotions to convey a story well enough for silent film — a method more popular with theater performers today. Actors had to try and rapidly learn voice control; they quickly became worried over the sound of their voices as it was now a deciding factor when being cast, and soon silent film stars grew to dislike talkies.

The character of Norma Desmond, too, hated talking pictures, saying: "[the silents] are dead, they’re finished! There was a time in this business when they had the eyes of the whole wide world. But that wasn’t good enough for them. They had to have the ears of the world, too. So they opened their big mouths, and out came talk. Talk! Talk!” Sunset Boulevard is essentially a powerful and brutally honest Hollywood tale of years gone by. The landmark film explores themes of obsession, the destructive nature of fame, and the dark side of the talkie period. Norma Desmond, who lives in seclusion in her decaying mansion, is obsessed with making a comeback to the big screen, even though the world has largely forgotten her. As Joe becomes closer to Norma, he is drawn into her delusional plans and manipulations, ultimately leading to his tragic death.

As history speaks for itself, Sunset Boulevard is, in fact, a true story of Old Hollywood and how it treated its on-screen talent after the major transition. However, the most accurate element is Norma Desmond's narrative as she represents the career collapse of several real-life silent film actresses who experienced significant challenges with the advent of sound in cinema. This isn't unlike Margot Robbie's character of Nellie LaRoy in Babylon, who experiences a similar career spiral. But one of these real-life starlets was once-celebrated and coined, "America's Sweetheart".

Norma Desmond Reflects the Downfall of Silent Film Actresses

Gloria Swanson does a masterful job of depicting a delusional actress yearning to be seen by the world once again, and sadly her performance reflects the lives of famed silent film actresses who went through the same decay. According to Porchlight Music Theatre, Mary Pickford, nicknamed "America's Sweetheart," was one of the female stars from the Classical Hollywood Cinema era who brought Norma Desmond to life.

Pickford, an actress, screenwriter, and film studio founder, was considered a pioneer in early Hollywood and became acclaimed for her roles in Tess of the Storm County and The Poor Little Rich Girl. According to PBS, Pickford was one of the first major silent actresses to try talkie films but grew to dislike them. She eventually withdrew from public life, living in seclusion at her estate, Pickfair, mirroring Norma's eventual reclusive existence in her mansion.

Clara Bow's Roaring Influence

The Roaring 20's sex symbol Clara Bow was also the basis for Desmond's storyline. Most commonly referred to as the "It Girl" for her vibrant screen presence, Bow was one of the more successful silent film actresses who was able to be a box office draw. Her most popular role in the silent and synchronized sound film Wings (1927) led to a booming, fan-adored career. Despite her commercial success, Clara Bow specifically battled with the industry's technical shift due to her distinct Brooklyn accent. Bow continued to suffer from anxiety, depression, and nervous breakdowns, exacerbated by the pressures of fame and the cutthroat nature of Hollywood. Norma's character in Sunset Blvd. reflects a similar trajectory, as she becomes increasingly detached from reality, clinging to the belief that she is still a beloved star.

After retiring early from acting, Clara Bow lived a relatively isolated life, away from the public eye and generally cut off from society, much like Norma Desmond. Bow's career was cut short by the difficulties she faced in adapting to sound films, coupled with her mental health struggles, which caused her to retire early and live out her days away from the limelight. All in all, it's evident that Norma Desmond encapsulates the fate of these famed actresses, blending their stories of isolation, mental instability, and a longing for the past. This portrayal highlights the emotional and psychological toll that Old Hollywood's rapid changes had on many silent film stars, who found themselves forgotten and adrift in a world that had moved on without them.

