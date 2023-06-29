July is gearing up to be a great month for fans of animation in general and lovers of African culture in particular: Netflix unveiled today the first trailer for Supa Team 4, a 3D-animated series that centers around a group of teens that band together to protect the world from all kinds of threats. The series is set to premiere less than a month from now.

The trailer for Supa Team 4 delivers full Power Rangers energy, with the four superhero girls sporting multi-colored spandex suits in the neo-futuristic city of Lusaka, in Zambia. The girls also have all sorts of gadgets and can count on a cool grandma to mentor and advise them throughout their electrifying journey. She’s also the one who recruits them after observing their interactions and behavior for a while before deciding they were fit to wear the uniforms.

Supa Team 4 will also challenge the girls with dangerous villains which get teased in the trailer. They’ll face a bulky crocodile, a thunder-wielding megalomaniac, a swarm of locusts-controlling old man, as well as the mandatory giant robots and slimy kaiju that are common to superhero stories. Their leader seems to be a faceless individual with incredibly threatening vibes.

More Shows Celebrating African Culture Premiering in July

Supa Team 4 is created and executive produced by Zambian screenwriter Malenga Mulendema. Episodes hail from South Africa-based studio animation Triggerfish, which partnered up with British production company Cake Entertainment to bring the story to life. The voice cast features Zowa Ngwira (Mpali), Namisa Mdlalose (Bypass), Kimani Arthur (Shimmer and Shine), Nancy Sekhokoane (The Woman King), Pamela Nomvete (Andor) and John MacMillan (House of the Dragon).

The new Netflix series will be a great pairing in July with Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire. The Disney+ series will consist of several short stories with a focus on futuristic and fantastic themes, and stories hail from creators across Africa as well: They are based in Egypt, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Netflix premieres all episodes from Season 1 of Supa Team 4 on July 20.

You can watch the trailer below:

