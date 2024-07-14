The Big Picture Supacell offers a fresh take on superpowers with a diverse cast, focusing on ordinary people facing extraordinary challenges.

Despite its innovative approach, the show falls into a harmful trope by diminishing the strong female character, Dionne.

The decision to reduce Dionne to a mere motivation for a male character highlights the series' missed opportunity for true empowerment.

In a subgenre filled with subversive takes on superheroes, the recent Netflix hit Supacell really stands out. Directed by Rapman, the program focuses on a group of South Londoners who discover that they have the titular "Supacell," a mutation of the genes that cause sickle-cell anemia and grants its carriers a variety of wild superpowers. This discovery snowballs into a multi-level conspiracy, with masked assailants and a shady organization trying to kidnap our core cast — along with every other person with Supacell — to conduct horrific experiments on them "in the name of science."

It's a unique take on superheroes; filled with countless attempts to twist this popular genre, the series not going into the darkly fantastical elements of similar shows like The Boys and instead using the daily struggles of your typical person to present how dangerous a world with superpowers would actually be. It's a great reinvention of the genre, innovative with its many twists on classic tropes — though one particularly bad one manages to slip through. Despite its depth, the series unfortunately falls into a disappointing cliché that has impacted women in the superhero genre for decades, contributing not only to their lack of focus in mainstream projects but consistently relegating them to the background in other people's stories. The show is inventively amazing in so many ways, but when it comes to the treatment of Dionne (Adelayo Adedayo), Supacell fails to break out of the harmful trope holding this entire genre back.

'Supacell' Is a Story About Power — Human and Otherwise

Even though it suffers some missteps, it can't be denied how astounding Supacell's concept and themes are. Sickle-cell anemia is a disease that largely impacts the Black community, meaning that the show immediately sets itself apart by being unafraid to ground itself in a main cast that is made up completely of people of color. Along with granting fans heroes that reflect their own identities, the show's core cast is truly what makes the series so great; whether it be struggling father Andre (Eric Kofi Abrefa), embattled nurse Sabrina (Nadine Mills), or goofy drug-dealer Rodney (Calvin Demba), each one's unique response to discovering their abilities spotlights the series' core question of what true power looks like. All of these characters are strong in their own ways, but it's undeniable that the leader of their burgeoning superhero team is the time-hopping, delivery truck-driving Michael (Tosin Cole). An everyday man suddenly imbued with a potentially world-shattering power, all he wants to do is live in peace and quiet with the love of his life, his fiancée, Dionne.

Initially, Dionne serves as an astounding addition to not only the show but the superhero genre as a whole. She subverts the many tropes applied to girlfriends of superheroes in media, refusing to sit back idly as she sees her future husband struggling with his new powers and using her resources as a social worker to gather vital information. Despite how integral she is in discovering the shady organization kidnapping people with Supacell, her research leads to the couple's constant arguing as, unbeknownst to Dionne, Michael's trip to the future reveals that a few months down the line, she is killed by the insidious organization and their group of super-powered goons. Even though her downfall acts as Michael's initial driving force, she maintains her own storyline throughout the show — at first. Because, despite her start as an individualized, empowering character, the series decides to pigeonhole her into a role that superhero projects have been forcing women into for decades: another character's motivation.

What Is “Fridging” and Why Does It Hold ‘Supacell’ Back

When it comes to how Supacell treats Dionne, long-time comic fans can identify the trope she falls into with its strange, sad name: fridging. This term was coined by comic author Gail Simone referencing 1994's Green Lantern issue #54, a comic that saw the famous character find the mangled body of his girlfriend Alex DeWitt in his refrigerator, his then-nemesis butchering the woman and pushing the monochrome hero on a fierce path to retribution. The term was born from this shocking moment, referring to the very toxic cliché of superhero projects killing a woman simply to give the leading man motivation, reducing whatever worth she had in the overall narrative down to the emotions her corpse can elicit for the "true hero." It's a deeply harmful writing tactic that has marred the representation of women in superhero media for decades, and sadly, it's one that Supacell decides to utilize.

Since the series pilot, it was Dionne's death that sent Michael on his heroic path, yet it was the show's ability to inform audiences about that impending danger while still granting the character her own role that let her escape being a simple part of someone else's arc. She had power and autonomy in this narrative — which is what makes the last few episodes' reduction of her to a simple damsel in distress so unfortunate. It's understandable that this person without any powers couldn't do much in a fight against a group of superhuman captors, but watching her spend the last episode crying, getting beaten aside, and eventually being shot — in an extremely random, contrived manner — erased the empowered figure that audiences had loved for so much of this first season. In spite of being such an important part of the plot before this, she was reduced to the terrible, sad thing in Michael's past that turns him into a gritty, bitter action hero. The program reaped the benefits of her hard work before granting the development Dionne fought so hard for to the man it decided to value above her.

'Supacell's' Dionne Deserved So Much Better

Character deaths are often essential in telling certain kinds of stories, and in a narrative as gritty and revealing as Supacell, Dionne's stresses many of its core themes. Her loss emphasizes how terrifying this universe can be and makes our characters recognize the dangers this mission creates for them and their loved ones. But this message is already emphasized long before her death and, with the last batch of scenes reducing this strong character to Michael's sobbing, defenseless add-on, it's clear that Dionne's ultimate purpose was always to serve as his motivation in season 2.

And she isn't the only woman to suffer from this skewed storytelling; Sabrina's role as a constant caregiver is a common archetype in the superhero genre that de-powers its super-women, and diligent viewers may wonder why, in the final battle, the team of evildoers had their only two women die gruesomely in the first few minutes while the men were left mostly unscathed. There are many examples of the series mishandling its non-male elements, yet Dionne's is absolutely the most devastating. She was an intriguing, powerful character, someone who refused to fall into the background and who contributed just as much to this ongoing fight as the actual superhumans who surrounded her — and by killing her off to further a man's storyline, the show revealed that it's not yet as subversive as it clearly hopes to be.

