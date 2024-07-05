The Big Picture 'Supacell,' a British sci-fi series, gained immense popularity, almost rivaling 'Bridgerton's new season in viewership.

The show's different approach to the superhero genre and its focus on the ethics of superpowers contributed to its popularity.

Created by Rapman and featuring a talented cast, 'Supacell' has become one of the hottest titles across streaming platforms.

It's always great when a new series gets people excited, but it's even nicer to see its popularity spread like wildfire. Last week, Netflix premiered British sci-fi series Supacell, and the show's performance has been off the charts ever since. The story centers around a group of five people in London that suddenly discover they have superpowers. Once they track each other down, they need to band together, discover what exactly has happened to them and figure out why they suddenly became targets of a secret organization.

Earlier this week, Netflix unveiled some viewing numbers of the most-watched titles from its catalog and one of the biggest surprises was that Supacell almost managed to steal the #1 spot from the new season of Bridgerton — one of the most popular series ever on the streaming platform. While Season 3 of Bridgerton topped the charts by accumulating 6.6 million views in a week, Supacell was a close runner-up, with 6.4 million views. That means that over 33 million hours of the British series were watched by subscribers everywhere.

Considering the hefty amount of subscribers that tuned in for Supacell, it's possible that word-of-mouth makes the British series even more popular over the next week. But, of course, we'll have to wait till Netflix reveals its viewership numbers to discover if Supacell keeps growing or people's interests start to decline once it's not such a new title anymore. For now, though, the British show is certainly one of the hottest titles across streaming platforms.

Why Is 'Supacell' So Popular?

Image via Netflix

Two of the elements that certainly help the popularity of Supacell are related to its approach to the superhero genre. After more than fifteen years of Marvel and DC superheroes flooding our screens, the public still likes these types of stories but everyone is eager to see different angles and possibilities to the superhero world. Not by chance, some of the most popular titles at the moment are the ones that subvert superhero tropes like Prime Video's The Boys and Max's animated series Harley Quinn. Supacell might have won hearts and minds due to the fact that the ethics of using (and abusing) one's superpowers is an integral part of the story.

Supacell is created by Rapman, who previously directed gritty drama Gangs of London. The cast features Tosin Cole (Bob Marley: One Love), Nadine Mills (The Strangers), Eric Kofi Abrefa (The Book of Clarence), Calvin Demba (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Josh Tedeku (Boarders), Adelayo Adedayo (Some Girls), Rayxia Ojo (Call the Midwife), and Ghetts (Champion).

You can stream all episodes of Supacell now. Check out the trailer below:

watch on Netflix