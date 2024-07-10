The Big Picture Supacell takes on superhero fatigue by focusing on compelling characters and their personal struggles.

The show's realistic approach to superpowers, tied to sickle cell disease, adds depth and fresh perspective.

Supacell, along with other superhero shows, proves the genre thrives on television by embracing serialized storytelling.

The biggest debate when it comes to film and television nowadays isn't just the merit of streaming services or if the cinematic experience is at death's door; rather, it's the role of the superhero. Caped and cowled crusaders were once a major draw, both in terms of box office and drawing audiences, but the last two years have brought up the question of "superhero fatigue" once again due to multiple superhero films suffering from poor reviews and box office returns. Netflix recently released a new series, Supacell, which puts the idea of superhero fatigue to rest — and proves that the genre can still produce compelling stories.

Supacell is the brainchild of Andrew Onwubolu, better known as Rapman, and follows five Black Londoners as they discover they have superpowers. It's even pulled off a superheroic feat by racking up viewership numbers that are neck and neck with Netflix hit Bridgerton — considering how Bridgerton itself exploded in popularity upon its debut, that's a big deal. But what exactly makes Supacell such a good superhero story?

What Is 'Supacell' About?

Supacell takes place in modern-day London, following the lives of five different citizens — Michael (Tosin Cole), Sabrina (Nadine Mills), Andre (Eric Kofi-Abrefa), Rodney (Calvin Demba), and "Tazer" (Josh Tedeku). All of them slowly discover they have superpowers; Michael can manipulate the space-time continuum, Tazer can turn invisible, Sabrina has telekinesis, Andrew has super strength, and Rodney possesses super speed. As the five start to grapple with their newfound abilities, they learn that there is a secret society hunting them down and that they aren't the only superpowered beings out there. They must join forces to help each other, especially when Michael travels to a foreboding future.

‘Supacell’ Prioritizes Character Over Spectacle

The biggest element that makes Supacell such an engaging watch is that it puts character first and foremost, taking the time to showcase each character's life before they get superpowers. Sabrina is juggling her nursing career with her dating life, though it's becoming clear that her boyfriend is cheating on her. Michael works hard at his delivery job so that he can afford to give his girlfriend Dionne (Adelayo Adedayo) the life he feels they both should have. Andre recently got out of prison and is struggling to hold down a job while taking care of his son AJ. These struggles make them feel like distinct characters, and play into their respective superpowers. Rodney is a fast talker while trying to sell weed to others, which plays into his superspeed; Tazer's desire to gain a stronger footing for himself and his friends in London's gang structure is a direct contrast to his invisibility.

This is reminiscent of the best superhero stories that find a dynamic between the hero's personal life and their heroic career. Peter Parker tries to make time for friends and family while also paying his rent as Spider-Man, while Clark Kent juggles a journalistic career and defending the Earth as Superman. Rapman understands that balance and continues to play it up, especially by the end of Supacell's pilot. When Michael proposes to Dionne, his powers kick in, and he travels weeks into the future... where he learns she dies. Therefore, his main goal throughout the series is to gather the other superpowered beings while also protecting her. It's that type of drama that's been missing from recent superhero stories, and Supacell is a reminder that it's sorely needed.

‘Supacell’ Is the Sole Superhero Drama That Actually Feels "Realistic"

Supacell doesn't just put a new spin on old superhero tropes, but new ones as well. In fact, it may be the sole "grounded" superhero drama that actually works. Part of that is how Rapman approaches the concept of superpowers and ties it to a real-life concern. It's revealed that Michael, Andre, Sabrina, Tazer, and Rodney's powers are tied to their genetic legacy; specifically, their relatives had or have sickle cell disease. Given that sickle cell tends to affect African Americans disproportionately, it has roots in science but also turns a weakness into a strength —which is what Rapman was aiming for "I just wanted to do something that empowered Black people at the time, because we were just down in the dumps, man," he told BuzzFeed when discussing the genesis of Supacell.

Another way Supacell succeeds where shows like Heroes and movies like Push stumbled is that it keeps the superpowered aspect front and center. Much of the series is dedicated to its protagonists mastering their powers and how their lives are changed as a result; Sabrina, for example, is freaked out by her telekinesis, while Tazer sees the obvious advantage of his powers. There's no downplaying these elements or exaggerating the grim, gritty, realistic angle that often colors this approach to a superhero story. Instead, Supacell fully embraces its fantastical edge — keeping the audience invested from beginning to end.

‘Supacell’ and Other Superhero Shows Prove the Genre Flourishes on Television

The glowing critical reception for Supacell, as well as its impressive viewership numbers, continue a trend of superhero and comic-book-based shows flourishing in the present day. The Boys and Invincible continue to have a solid fanbase, while X-Men '97 won over longtime X-Men fans and newcomers alike, and My Adventures with Superman recently scored a Season 3 pickup. A large part of why these shows connect with audiences is how they embrace the serialized nature of comic books. Most comics are usually released on a monthly schedule, building up multiple plot points and allowing characters to develop over a period of time; these TV shows follow a similar approach, drawing in comic book readers who are used to this format and viewers who love the mix of drama and superpowers.

It also helps that Rapman is a comic book fan himself. "Superman, Hulk and Batman, they were my guys," he said. "I always enjoyed The Flash... I always enjoyed the character because he was always funny and carefree. But with the powers, he wasn't as serious as the rest of them." Supacell has more than a few shoutouts to those inspirations, especially Andre's super strength triggered by stress, a la Bruce Banner, and Rodney generating lightning when he runs, like the Flash. Whether you love superheroes or you're simply looking for a fresh take on the genre, Supacell is more than worth the watch.

