Boasting a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Rapman's Supacell was long a passion project for the British rapper, with the creator getting many rejections before finally getting the green light after years of pitching. The series takes the superhero genre and places it in the estates of South London, making for a series that has its finger on the pulse of popular media and social culture.

A surprise hit on Netflix, the show shot into the global Top 10 for the streamer and found an adoring audience that had nothing but praise to give. With Rapman, the cast, and the millions of viewers keen on a second outing, that privilege was finally granted on August 13 to the joy of many. So, with that in mind, here is a look at everything we know about Supacell Season 2 so far.

Given that we don't even know the date the series will enter production on Season 2, it is understandable that a release date has not yet been announced for the superhero genre's most refreshing new addition. Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped internet sleuths from predicting such a date, and, with filming on Season 1 only taking seven months, hope is high that the series might return next year. Alas, most popular shows currently take a two-year hiatus between outings, so don't be surprised if the same treatment is given to Supacell.

Where Can You Watch 'Supacell' Season 2?

Just like Season 1, Supacell Season 2 will be exclusively available on Netflix, joining the streamer's eye-catching list of other top shows.

Is There a Trailer For 'Supacell' Season 2?

Sadly, no promotional material has yet been released for Season 2, but make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out if anything arrives.

Who is in the Cast For 'Supacell' Season 2?

Although we don't know officially who will be returning for Supacell's second outing, it is fair to assume that many of the cast that first made the show a success will be back. This, of course, is highlighted by the series lead, Tosin Cole, as the delivery driver with the oh-so-ironic ability to manipulate time, Michael Lasaki. Cole is best known for his work on British television in the likes of EastEnders, Hollyoaks, and The Cut, with his most famous performance to date coming as Ryan in the Chris Chibnall-helmed era of Doctor Who. Speaking to The Radio Times about the potential for his character in the upcoming season, Cole said:

"I'm interested to see the effects of what's happened in the first season has on him in the second season. I feel like the last time we see Michael in season 1, he seems a bit darker, he seems a bit revengeful. So I want to see how his vengeance takes place and how that has affected him and what his journey looks like, with that being his theme - that's what I'm looking forward to seeing."

Hopefully, joining Cole back on the set of Supacell will be the likes of Yasmin Monet Prince (Hanna) as Veronica, Eddie Marsan (Deadpool 2) as Ray, Nadine Mills (The Strangers) as Sabrina, Eric Kofi-Abrefa (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) as Andre, Calvin Demba (Life) as Rodney, Josh Tedeku (Borders) as Josh, Rayxia Ojo (Call the Midwife) as Sharleen, Giacomo Mancini (Top Boy) as Spud, Michael Salami (Temple) as Gabriel, and Travis Jay (Ministry of Justice) as John. Sadly, following the cliffhanger ending of Season 1, there's a chance Adelayo Adedayo (The Responder) won't return for Season 2, although that is yet to be confirmed. It's likely that, with the intent of building upon the surprise success of Season 1, Rapman and co will look to add some more notable names to the cast in time for the second season, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out if any announcements are made.

What is the Plot of 'Supacell' Season 2?

No information regarding Season 2's plot is yet revealed, although we are able to make some inferences based on the Season 1 finale as to what may happen in Season 2. With the finale revealing that there are more superpowered beings in the world, and some of them are working for the mystery organization, this expands the scope of Supacell into a story with greater stakes - the perfect step for a second season of a superhero series that relies on big risks. However, this won't likely change the series' deft approach to superhero storytelling, with a narrative much more focused on the personal journey of the characters. If anything, putting these characters against an even tougher enemy will only help deepen their emotional connection.

There are plenty of other twists and turns that have been thrown the way of Supacell fans thus far, with the result of the shots fired at Dionne's car, Michael's trip to the future, and the aftermath of Victoria's (Sian Brooke) killing of Krazy (Ghetts) all to be resolved in the upcoming second outing. The good news is that all of this has been on the mind of creator Rapman since before the show first debuted. Speaking in an interview with Radio Times the day after season one’s debut, the showrunner admitted his desire to turn Supacell into a three-season series from the beginning, saying:

"For the beginning of the show, I always tell everyone that season 1 of Supacell to me is like Batman Begins. It's just beginning. You've got to see where it goes next to see who these people really are. I suppose we have to see how season 1 performs, but I know I've very much made clear that I want to do three seasons minimum." He went on to say, "I've got a three-season story in my head. [I'm] not saying it can't go over. But right now I know where it goes to. I know where... what the story is from up to season 3."

Who is Behind 'Supacell' Season 2?

Rapman will most definitely be back to help guide his passion project into its second season, and will likely be joined by many of the crew that worked on the first. This includes co-director Sebastian Thiel, series producer Joanna Crow, producer Sheila Nortley, and executive producers Steve Searle, Mouktar Mohammed, and Anna Ferguson.

Supacell Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

Supacell (2024) Supacell is a British superhero drama series that centers on five ordinary Black people from South London who unexpectedly develop superpowers. The only thing they have in common is a connection to sickle cell disease. As these individuals grapple with their newfound abilities, they must navigate personal challenges and societal pressures while being pursued by a mysterious organization with its own agenda. Release Date June 27, 2024 Cast Michael Salami , Eddie Marsan , Adelayo Adedayo , Tosin Cole , Eric Kofi Abrefa , Nadine Mills , Calvin Demba Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Creator(s) Rapman Directors Sebastian Thiel , Rapman Expand

