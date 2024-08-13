The Big Picture Netflix officially confirms second season of hit British series Supacell.

As revealed via a post on X (formerly Twitter), Netflix has officially confirmed that there will be a second season of the hit British series Supacell. Accompanied by a tantalizing promotional poster for the second outing, the post finally confirms what many had suspected following the surprising success of the series, which first debuted back on June 27, 2024.

Boasting a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the show has blown away any expectations that executives could have had, including those of creator Rapman, who struggled to even sell the idea to broadcasters during the pitching phase. Nevertheless, he pushed through, and, eventually, Netflix gave him the green light in 2019, before production was stunted by the COVID pandemic. The series stars an array of British talent, headlined by Doctor Who’s Tosin Cole, Adelayo Adedayo of The Responders fame, and veteran actor Eddie Marsan. The series was created by the aforementioned Rapman, who also wrote every episode and co-directed alongside Sebastian Thiel (Riches).

‘Supacell’s Creator Has Always Wanted to Make a Season 2

Image via Netflix

As a passion piece for Rapman, his dedication to the project and delicate overseeing of each part of the process have led to a fine-tuned final product that oozes quality. Just like the show’s now many fans, Rapman always saw the potential for Supacell to continue beyond its first season, with the creator making sure to input enough of a cliffhanger at the end of the first season’s finale to leave the door open for more. Speaking in an interview with Radio Times the day after season one’s debut, Rapman declared his interest in moving forward with Supacell, saying:

"For the beginning of the show, I always tell everyone that season 1 of Supacell to me is like Batman Begins. It's just beginning. You've got to see where it goes next to see who these people really are. I suppose we have to see how season 1 performs, but I know I've very much made clear that I want to do three seasons minimum." He went on to say, "I've got a three-season story in my head. [I'm] not saying it can't go over. But right now I know where it goes to. I know where... what the story is from up to season 3."

Although the enormous success of the show has likely contributed most to its renewal, Netflix’s knowledge of Rapman’s clear vision for the future is also a certain bonus, and one that will keep faith in the fanbase that the second season will find the same form as its predecessor.

Supacell has officially been confirmed for a second season. You can catch the first season right now on Netflix.