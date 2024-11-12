British superhero series Supacell is among the breakout series of the year. Created and written by Rapman, the series focused on a bunch of ordinary black people in South London gaining superpowers. It has been celebrated worldwide and has garnered a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. The surprise hit led by Tosin Cole shot in Netflix’s global top ten and since has garnered a green light for a second season.

While not many details were given out when the series was renewed, fans are still guessing what’s to come. In a new conversation with Deadline, Rapman revealed that he can’t say much about the upcoming season, however, he gave an exciting update divulging he is pushing for it to come out as soon as possible. He further described the upcoming season as,

“What I can tell you is that Season 2 is crazy. The writers’ room is all done, this season is just crazy.”

What to Expect From ‘Supacell’ Season 2?

While Rapman did not give any plot details, going by the finale of Season 1 that revealed that there are more superpowered beings in the world, and some of them are certainly working for the mystery organization, the upcoming season should expand the scope of Supacell with more heroes and a compelling villain. Rapman previously shared his thoughts on having a three-season arc for the story. He said,

"For the beginning of the show, I always tell everyone that season 1 of Supacell to me is like Batman Begins. It's just beginning. You've got to see where it goes next to see who these people really are. I suppose we have to see how season 1 performs, but I know I've very much made clear that I want to do three seasons minimum." He went on to say, "I've got a three-season story in my head. [I'm] not saying it can't go over. But right now I know where it goes to. I know where... what the story is from up to season 3."

While no cast information is available yet, one can hope joining Cole back on the set of Supacell will be the likes of Yasmin Monet Prince as Veronica, Eddie Marsan as Ray, Nadine Mills as Sabrina, Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Andre, Calvin Demba as Rodney, Josh Tedeku as Josh, Rayxia Ojo as Sharleen, Giacomo Mancini as Spud, Michael Salami as Gabriel, and Travis Jay as John.

Supacell Season 2 has no release date or window. The first season is available on Netflix to stream.