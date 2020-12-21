LET'S GO!!! – Super Baby 2 arrives January 15th, 2020 to Dragon Ball FIGHTERZ! What are you most excited for, #SuperBaby2 or our special teaser at the end? Show us your hype in the comments and don't forget to tag us on Twitter with your reaction video! Pick up FighterZ Pass 3 today & get 2 day early access! #DragonBallFIGHTERZ! spr.ly/DBFZ-Buy

You might have been wondering why terms like "Super Baby", "Baby Vegeta", and "Super Saiyan" were trending lately. Some of it had to do with the Winter Solstice and the hopes that folks might be waking up with superpowers, but most of it had to do with Bandai Namco's latest update to the 2D fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ.

So far, in the current Season 3 / DLC 3 pass, additional playable heroes have included Kefla, Ultra Instinct Goku, and Master Roshi, all of whom factored heavily (or were straight-up introduced) in the recent anime run of Dragon Ball Super. But an exciting addition from the otherwise infamous Dragon Ball GT series has fans all amped up and ready to add not one but two new fighters to the roster: Super Baby 2 and SSJ 4 Gogeta.

Image via Bandai Namco, Toei Animation

That ... may sound like a lot of silly nonsense to most people, but for diehard Dragon Ball franchise fans, that's big news. And stylish, too. So while the colorful characters may not be canon, they do bring an awful lot of power to the lineup. Plus, aesthetically, they'll allow players to literally go ape in the midst of battle. As the new trailer for Super Baby 2 revealed, a transformation into the legendary Golden Great Ape is indeed possible for the supervillain who's currently inhabiting Vegeta's body ... and probably the fusion form of SSJ4 Vegeta + Goku as well.

We know that Super Baby 2 will arrive on the title this coming January 15th while SSJ4 Gogeta is probably due to arrive Spring 2021, likely early March to coincide in time with the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event; stay tuned!

However, FighterZ everywhere can pick up the FighterZ Pass 3 today and get two-day early access to the five additional fighters, including "their respective Z Stamp, Lobby Avatars, and set of Alternative Colors." Game on!

