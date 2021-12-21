Being considered comedy royalty is already high praise for a comedian, but the upcoming HBO documentary The Super Bob Einstein Movie is coming in late December to showcase how Bob Einstein was one of the very pillars of American comedy, a man who influenced a legion of well-regarded comedians of his time and later generations with his very peculiar sense of humor.

The documentary is set to chronicle Einstein’s rise to popularity, from his uncommon beginnings to the creation of television hits like The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour and his death-defying stunts as famous alter ego Super Dave Osborne, who wasn’t afraid of pushing physical comedy to its very limits. Einstein was also one of the most beloved recurring characters in long-running comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm, in which he frequently traded banter with creator and star Larry David.

For The Super Bob Einstein Movie, some of comedy’s most notorious players were invited to talk about Einstein’s legacy and how he influenced them, including Jerry Seinfeld, Susie Essman, David Letterman, Sarah Silverman, Norman Lear, Cheryl Hines, Jimmy Kimmel, Steve Martin, Patton Oswalt, Rob Reiner, JB Smoove, brothers Albert Brooks and Cliff Einstein, wife Berta and daughter Erin.

RELATED: Netflix Is A Joke 11-Day Comedy Festival to Feature Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Amy Poehler and MoreBob Einstein was a reference in comedy for almost 50 years and was featured everywhere from The Late Show with David Letterman to Arrested Development, and several times was featured as his alter ego Super Dave. He died shortly after being diagnosed with cancer in early 2019, but as some comedians reveal in the trailer for The Super Bob Einstein Movie, he was very aware of his legacy and enjoyed perfecting his craft as much as he could.

From the team behind HBO Documentary Films’ “If You’re Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast” and “The Bronx, USA” HBO’s THE SUPER BOB EINSTEIN MOVIE celebrates the life and legacy of the late actor, writer and producer Bob Einstein. Written, produced, and directed by Danny Gold and produced by George Shapiro and Aimee Hyatt, THE SUPER BOB EINSTEIN MOVIE features some of Einstein’s greatest comedic contributions, including his iconic alter-ego Super Dave Osborne, his work both behind and in front of the camera on “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,” and his defining role as the unforgettable Marty Funkhouser on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” The documentary explores Einstein’s unlikely discovery and enduring career, sharing the many evolving layers of his comedy from the people that knew him best.

