Chris Evans, John Krasinski, and Rachel Dratch Represent Boston in Super Bowl Ad

January 27, 2020

It’s that time again: Super Bowl Sunday approacheth. But the closest the New England Patriots will be getting to the big game this year is a few Boston-focused references in a new Hyundai ad.

While the TV spot will likely pop up during your watch-party this Sunday, Hyundai has smahtly made it available ahead of time. It features heavy hitters Chris Evans, John Krasinski, and Rachel Dratch in a short story that’s worthy of a Seinfeld episode. Keep your eyes peeled for some other Boston favorites popping up in this Super Bowl ad, though folks outside of the New England sports scene may have to do some light Googling.

Check aht the Boston-heavy Super Bowl spot below, and be sure to check back for what’s certain to be a ton more ads in the near future:

It’s not a ghost car, it’s just wicked smart. Sorry, we meant smaht. Watch this year’s big game commercial and see how Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, and David “Big Papi” Ortiz react to one of the Sonata’s newest and smartest features: Remote Smart Parking Assist. All while paying homage to their beloved Boston.

