The lineup of performers has been announced for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem will take the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Super Bowl LVI will be the first time Los Angeles has hosted the event since 1993, so it’s fitting that next year’s event will have an impressive lineup featuring some California-born artists.

Both Dr. Dre and Lamar were born in Compton, while Snoop Dogg is from Long Beach. This will mark the first time these five artists will perform together on the same stage. Together, these artists have 43 Grammys and 19 number one Billboard albums. This year’s halftime show will be the third collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi, and Jay-Z's Roc Nation, which previously chose The Weeknd to perform this year, and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira for 2020.

In a statement, Dr. Dre said “The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career.” Dr. Dre continued, “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

Shawn Carter, aka Jay-Z, said of the event ““On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime.” Carter also stated, “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

Todd Kaplan, the VP of Marketing at Pepsi said, “Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today.”

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem will take place in Inglewood, California on February 13, 2022.

