Last September, the performers for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show were announced to be Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem. Now, with the event fast approaching, a trailer for the performance has been released, directed by F. Gary Gray. Gray previously directed Straight Out of Compton, which in part told the story of Dr. Dre's rise in the hip hop music scene with his group NWA. The trailer, entitled "The Call," features the five iconic musical artists coming together for the first time ever to perform in one of the most highly televised events, which will air on February 13.

The trailer opens with imagery of a chessboard while buildings from Los Angeles rise up around the pieces. Then Eminem’s song “Rap God” begins to play as it then cuts to a scene of him in a studio having what can only be described as a hologram rap battle with a CGI version of himself from his “Slim Shady” days. The battle ends when Eminem gets a text and immediately takes off on a plane. Next, we see Snoop Dogg driving down the road jamming out to "The Next Episode," his song with Dr. Dre. Snoop then also gets a text and immediately pulls a U-turn in the road, driving off to destinations currently unknown.

Then “Family Affair” by Blige takes over the beat as we see her in a photoshoot posing with a fancy car. Blige takes a seat in the make-up chair, and, just like Eminem and Snoop, gets a text and immediately leaves the photoshoot, driving towards Los Angeles as more chess imagery is seen along the city’s skyline.

The trailer then cuts to Lamar in an apartment, furiously writing down lyrics as his song “HUMBLE” plays in the background. Lamar then also receives a text and proceeds to start writing down lyrics even more furiously. We then see Dr. Dre walking down a beach to his song "Still D.R.E." It is revealed here that Dr. Dre was the one behind all the chess imagery seen in the trailer, implying that he is behind bringing all these artists together for the first time ever. The trailer ends with the entire group meeting up in person and walking together towards SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Super Bowl will be played this year. And, of course, the entire trailer is full of the Pepsi logo as it has famously sponsored the Super Bowl Halftime Show every year since 2012.

In an interview with Adweek, Pepsi's VP of marketing Todd Kaplan said, "It’s one thing to talk about the show and the 12-minute performance that will ensue, but it would be miss to not look back at the heritage that each of these artists bring with the table, the creative genius that they each bring in their own right. And this lineage is through Dre, frankly. He is the glue that connects a lot of these pieces here."

The full trailer for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show can be viewed below and the show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Lamar, Blige, and Eminem will take place in Inglewood, California at the SoFi Stadium on February 13. Super Bowl LVI will both air on NBC and be available to stream on Peacock.

