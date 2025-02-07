The Super Bowl is an American pastime. A celebration that unites the country. Not only do family and friends gather around the big screen to chow down on Buffalo wings, but they're there to tune into the big game! And the Halftime show! Oh, and the commercials! One of the most expensive purchases a company can make, Super Bowl commercials have become just as anticipated as the game itself.

Oftentimes, it's an opportunity for celebrities to appear in national ad spots. Sometimes, it's a company trying to make a name for themselves. When a commercial goes viral, you know you've done something right! As long as you don't put out a cringe-worthy ad! Over the years, the Super Bowl has been known for running some weird commercials. Perhaps it's the theme, story, content, or product. No matter what it is, it's earned a place on this list for all the wrong reasons.

10 Planters

2020

Image via Planters

A major part of a successful ad campaign is an iconic character. Many national brands are known for their character, which is almost as synonymous with the brand itself. When it comes to Planters, everyone knows Mr. Peanut! The infamous peanut with the top hat and cane has been a part of the brand, appearing on the packaging of everyone's favorite nut company.

But in 2020, Planters felt it was time to kill off its 104-year-old nut. Instead of a celebration, families tuned into the Super Bowl to mourn the death of a fictional character. In the shocking video, Mr. Peanut is seen sacrificing himself to save Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh as they were driving down a desert road in the signature Nutmobile as they plummeted into a canyon. On hand at the funeral were Mr. Clean and the Kool-Aid Man, mourning their fictional friend.

Mike Pierantozzi, the creative director for VaynerMedia, stated that they were taping into the phenomena of how the internet treats fictional characters when they die. ""We did the unthinkable: we created a program and an idea where Mr. Peanut dies, and dies specifically sacrificing himself for his friends, which has always been a tenet of who he is and what he does — he always puts others first." To help bring hype for the morbid commercial, many other brands and their characters took the time to celebrate Mr. Peanut via social media. It was really weird. And very uncomfortable

9 GoDaddy

2015

Image via GoDaddy

There is only one other thing that brings families together more than the Super Bowl: cute, adorable puppies. So, it seemed like a logical decision to include a puppy in the 2015 GoDaddy commercial. Only the story that they portrayed was anything but cute and adorable. The website-building company presented a story of a lost puppy who falls off of a truck and then endures a long and treacherous journey to find his way home. When she finally makes it home, she leaps into her owner's arms only for her owner to say, "Look! It's Buddy! I'm so glad you made it home because I just sold you on this website I built with GoDaddy." Yep. There's the twist. The lost puppy was, in turn, sold on the internet. Twisted, right?

Since ads are previewed prior to the Super Bowl, the ad immediately garnered intense, negative reactions. The ad earned a Change.org petition to remove the ad, which swayed the company to pull the ad. The domain name registration company has been well known for its risqué commercials, often involving beautiful women, but their decision to twist into the world of betraying a puppy was a step too far.

8 Pepsi

2001

Image via Pepsi

While there will always be a battle about which cola company is the tops in the world, no one can deny the star that is Britney Spears. Especially in 2001. As the biggest pop star in the world at the time, Pepsi jumped at the opportunity to utilize Spears in their ad campaigns, signing her to a multi-year contract. In this commercial, the pop princess is transported through time to the tune of "Pepsi Generation." While it was nothing like the peppy tune "The Joy of Pepsi" or the iconic "We Will Rock You" commercial featuring Beyoncé and Pink, the ad spot of Spears in various universes to help remind the world how the product has been a part of their lives for decades.

From a doo-wop section to a play-off of "Simply Irresistible," the commercial didn't have the spark that the other ad spots did. Instead, Britney Spears was used as a prop and puppet, tossed in some terrible wigs and costumes. Of course, the production value was high, it was just a waste of the pop princess. Well, until it got to the modern drive-in where Britney Spears finally got to do her thing and dance.

7 SoBe Water

2008

Image via SoBe Water

It's really a hard sell killing off animals, but here was SoBe Life Water doing it during the Super Bowl. In their 2008 ad spot, a red lizard steals a sip of Life Water from supermodel Naomi Campbell. Well, this then turns the tiny creature into a zombie. So, what's a zombie to do? Well, the most zombie thing there is to do: dance to "Thriller!"

Joined by a bunch of other lizards, the computer-generated creatures dance to the Michael Jackson hit. Of course, since you have Naomi Campbell on hand, she has to do the dance as well. To the best of her ability. The question truly remained, "but why?" Does SoBe Life Water turn you into a zombie? Did they just have the rights to the song? No matter what, it was just a weird combination of things all at once.

6 Mountain Dew

2016

Image via Mountain Dew

Speaking of weird combinations of things all at once, I give you PuppyMonkeyBaby. For Super Bowl 50, Mountain Dew swung for the fences by creating an ad spot that would get people talking. And they certainly were! Not necessarily about the green beverage, but the creation of the weirdest creations ever concocted. Comprised of the head of a pug, the torso of a monkey, and the diaper and legs of a baby, PuppyMonkeyBaby went viral.

While it may have been a reach for those tuning in and out at the commercial breaks, the reason behind the hybrid creature was to compare it to the new product known as Mountain Dew Kickstart. The drink was a combination of Mountain Dew, juice, and caffeine. The question remains: which of the three is the puppy, the monkey, and the baby? It's one of the creepiest bits to be seen on screen, but that creature's repetition of its name really was an earworm.

5 General Motors

2007

Image via General Motors/MJZ

Storytelling is often the way to go for a Super Bowl ad. But telling the right story is key. Unfortunately for General Motors, they learned the hard way of what stories are not right for a family event. In their 2007 advert, General Motor launched an ad, set to the tune of "All By Myself," that featured a quality-obsessed robot losing its job, searching for new employment, only to decide to kill itself by jumping off a bridge.

Dark. Even for a robot. But have a little faith! It was all a dream. Still way too dark. When the ad went live, it received much pushback, especially from suicide prevention groups. But GM did their best to defend the ad, saying, "It conveys how GM employees, together with our unions, are building the best cars, trucks, SUVs and crossovers in our history...It is not intended to offend anyone." The ad aired only once due to the flurry of complaints.

4 FTX

2022

Image via FTX

Not everything is going to age well. Especially in the time of cryptocurrency. In 2022, at the height of the crypto obsession, FTX utilized the Super Bowl to entice new users into their world. And, to do so, they employed Larry David to be a part of fad. In the commercial. Larry David is sent through time where he casts doubts on a series of infamous inventions and ideas, from the creation of the wheel to the light bulb and space travel. But when he is presented with FTX, he says, "I don't think so. And I'm never wrong about this stuff." The twist in the commercial is viewers are told not to miss out on "the next big thing."

But, in reality, the real twist was what happened to FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who was accused and ultimately found guilty of conspiracy, money laundering, and defrauding investors who lost money in the sudden collapse of the cryptocurrency industry. As it turns out, joke or not, the Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld co-creator was partially paid his salary in crypto. The unfortunate thing about this ad is it worked. It helped the boom of crypto. But Larry David very much wants to be left out of that conversation.

3 GoDaddy

2013

Image via GoDaddy

For the longest time, GoDaddy was mostly known to the average person because of their Super Bowl commercials. Did they know what the website builder and domain name company did? No. They just recognized the name for the outrageous commercials they would present each and every Super Bowl Sunday. Often known to place women in risqué and compromising situations, their 2013 advert was the talk of the town. There has always been the stereotype of the geek longing to win the beautiful girl. It's been the source of many a Hollywood rom-com. In this commercial, Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli is sat next to a curly-haired nerd named Walter. Against all odds, the pair are seen locking lips for a whopping ten seconds. It's quite visual. Nothing is left to the imagination.

Led by GoDaddy go-to Danica Patrick, the whole purpose of the ad was to display the two sides of GoDaddy: the sexy side (represented by Bar Refaeli) and the smart side (represented by Walter), but together, they're perfect. Great concept. Cringy execution. One-third of the total air time is spent watching these two individuals make out. Surely, someone registered their domain after seeing the ad, hoping they too would find their supermodel on the other side. Rafaeli had stated after the fact that her co-star was a "very good kisser." Put that on the resume.

2 PETA

2016

Not all intended Super Bowl ads make it to the big game. Such was the case for PETA's 2016 scandalous video. To put it lightly, this ad was very much NSFW. And if it wasn't good for work, chances are it was definitely not appropriate with the kiddos around. Titled "Last Longer," the video depicts side-by-side scenes. In frame one is a woman having sex with a meat eater. In frame two, a woman is having sex with a vegan. The second couple lasts through the duration of the ad while the first man leaves his partner unsatisfied and then gets hit by a falling air conditioner. It was so inappropriate that the ad was never aired on television.

PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement, "Super Bowl 50 audiences will be missing out on comedy, sex appeal, and the lifesaving message that vegan meals can help clear clogged-up carnivores and get their blood pumping again. PETA's edgy but crowd-pleasing TV spot shows that vegans may have a banana in their pajama pocket, just to snack on later, but they're also really pleased to see you." Not sure that was what we all got out of the commercial Lisa! The video did not make the airwaves, but it lasted long enough to be the most-viewed PETA video of all time.

1 Nationwide

2015

Image via Nationwide

Businesses spend millions upon millions for that 30-second ad spot during the Super Bowl. They bring in top-notch ad agencies to help craft the perfect commercial to not only win over the viewers but sell their product. It's a bit shocking to think that the team over at Nationwide thought that their 2015 commercial was going to be a touchdown. In quite possibly the darkest moment in Super Bowl commercial history, the insurance introduced a very depressing story with a dark twist. A young boy spends the commercial speaking about all the life experiences he'll never get to experience. Why? HE'S DEAD! The uproar to the video was swift.

In a statement late after the game, Nationwide said, "Preventable injuries around the home are the leading cause of childhood deaths in America. Most people don't know that. Nationwide ran an ad during the Super Bowl that started a fierce conversation. The sole purpose of this message was to start a conversation, not sell insurance. We want to build awareness of an issue that is near and dear to all of us: the safety and well-being of our children. We knew the ad would spur a variety of reactions. In fact, thousands of people visited MakeSafeHappen.com, a new website to help educate parents and caregivers with information and resources in an effort to make their homes safer and avoid a potential injury or death. Nationwide has been working with experts for more than 60 years to make homes safer. While some did not care for the ad, we hope it served to begin a dialogue to make safety happen for children everywhere." If that was the message, it certainly got people thinking about it the hard way. Even if they didn't repent and doubled down on their commercial.

