The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sports events of the year, not just for football fans, but for the whole world. While it’s true that it’s the biggest showdown in the National Football League (NFL) and crowns the season’s champion, The Super Bowl is also a major moment for pop culture. Even if you don’t know the difference between a touchdown and a turnover, everyone tunes in for the iconic halftime show and of course, the commercials! If I’m being honest, Super Bowl commercials have become an event in their own right. In fact, sometimes, they’re even more talked about than the game itself! Super Bowl commercials have been around since the very first Super Bowl in 1967, but they didn’t become the cultural phenomenon we know today until the late 1970s and early 1980s.

As the audience for the Super Bowl grew, companies started realizing that this was their chance to market to millions of viewers glued to their TV screens. And in 1984, Apple completely changed the game when it aired its now-legendary commercial that introduced the Macintosh computer. Directed by Ridley Scott and inspired by George Orwell's dystopian novel, 1984, the ad was everything people could talk about for weeks to come. From that moment on, the Super Bowl became every advertiser's dream, and their biggest challenge. Running a commercial wasn't enough, brands needed to create unforgettable moments that would become part of pop culture history. And while many managed to do that, some Super Bowl commercials will go down in history for just how bad they were.

10 General Motors’s Robotic Nightmare

2007

Image via General Motors/MJZ

General Motors (GM) decided to take a page out of Apple’s book and aired a commercial featuring a robot as the main character. It’s important to remember that this was during the late 2000s as America reeled from the recession. With the development of automated machines replacing human workers, this commercial was just not received well at the time. But don’t get me wrong, I think it still won’t be received well considering that it made light of a very serious situation. The ad featured a small yellow robot working on a GM assembly line. After making a minor mistake the robot is expelled from the factory. As the robot struggles to find purpose after losing its job, the commercial shows the machine jumping off a bridge. The robot eventually wakes up to realize that this was all just a nightmare.

While the commercial intended to highlight the company’s commitment to quality, the portrayal of suicide, even in a dream sequence was extremely controversial. The whole thing was off-putting for many reasons, especially during a time when many automotive workers were concerned about job security due to automation. The ad's attempt at dark humor and social commentary completely missed the mark. Because of all the outrage, GM had to pull the ad five days later.

9 PETA’s Long-Lasting Advice

2016

Image via PETA/Vimeo

Founded in 1980, PETA is known for its aggressive approach to advocating for animal rights. And while they have been under fire for many of their commercials and campaigns, that didn’t stop PETA from airing what is remembered as one of the most inappropriate Super Bowl moments of all time. The 2016 PETA Super Bowl ad depicted two couples engaged in intimate activities. One pair was identified as meat-eaters, and the other as vegans. The commercial suggested that the vegan man outperformed his meat-eating counterpart and implied that implying that using animal products decreases sexual endurance.

Now, not only was this ad way too bold for a family event like the Super Bowl, but it was also scientifically misleading! Experts revealed that there was actually no scientific backing to PETA’s claim, which is what made the ad all the more problematic. Because of its explicit content, the ad was ultimately banned from being aired on TV.

8 Apple and the Lemmings

1985

Image via Chiat/Day advertising

A year after airing the iconic 1984 commercial, Apple tried to recreate its success with a new advertisement titled “Lemmings.” Aired during Super Bowl XIX, the commercial showed a line of blindfolded people dressed in office attire marching up to a cliff as they hummed the song “Heigh-Ho” from Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. As if things weren’t already weird, the entire line of businesspeople then starts jumping off the cliff. The commercial ends with one man removing his blindfold to imply that he has been enlightened after discovering Apple’s Macintosh Office.

Now, the commercial’s disturbing depiction of suicide is controversial on its own, but the audience also criticized Apple for practically calling its potential customers mindless. I mean, why on Earth would a brand want to insult the very people it’s advertising to? Not to mention that the commercial was also a massive failure because the Macintosh Office wasn’t fully developed at the time of airing. This gap between the commercial and the product’s availability led to even more public disappointment. This just goes to show that even established brands like Apple can slip up when it comes to the pressure of the Super Bowl commercial slot.

7 Snickers Mechanics

2007

Image via TBWA\Chiat\Day New York

During the Super Bowl XLI, Snickers aired a commercial that was intended to provide comedic relief from the intense game between The Colts and The Bears, but it ended up sparking outrage instead. The commercial featured two male mechanics unintentionally kissing while eating the same Snickers bar. After realizing what they had just done, one of the men yells out: “Do something manly!” which leads to both of them pulling out their chest hair to reclaim their masculinity. Honestly, the whole bit was completely dated and tone-deaf.

Obviously, the commercial was criticized for poking fun at the LGBTQ community and promoting anti-gay sentiments. In response to the backlash, the commercial was immediately pulled. As reported by NBC, a spokeswoman for Mars Inc., the parent company of Snickers, acknowledged that the commercial was insensitive and offensive, hence their decision to discontinue the campaign.

6 HomeAway’s Test Baby

2011

Image via MJZ.

When it comes to the Super Bowl, companies tread a very line between memorable and controversial. And sadly, HomeAway’s “Test Baby” commercial was on the wrong side of the line during Super Bowl XLV. HomeAway was an online platform to help travelers find vacation rentals. In 2011, the company aired a commercial to tell people why they should choose their vacation rentals over traditional hotel stays. The commercial featured a fictional “Minister of Detourism” giving the audience a tour of a test facility where a simulated family is struggling with a cramped hotel room.

As this family fights over sleeping space, they end up flinging a realistic-looking baby doll against a glass wall. After seeing this, the minister casually exclaims “Test Baby!” before telling the audience to rent a vacation home from HomeAway. But if you ask me, the punchline doesn’t land all that well, and neither does the call to action. The commercial drew a lot of criticism for casually joking about child abuse and endangerment — and for good reason! The backlash led to HomeAway issuing an apology shortly after the ad was aired.

5 Coinbase QR Code

2022

Now I’ll be honest, this commercial is far less controversial than many others on this list. But the reason why so many people, including myself, hated it was because of how unimaginative it was. 2022 was a time when cryptocurrency was all the rage, and Coinbase decided to expand its audience by airing a 60-second commercial during Super Bowl LVI. The entire ad was nothing but a color-changing QR code bouncing across a black screen. When scanned, the code would take the audience to Coinbase’s website and offer new users $15 in Bitcoin and a chance to enter a $3 million giveaway if they signed up.

Sure, the ad led to over 20 million hits on Coinbase’s website within a minute and caused the app to crash. Almost everyone found it obnoxious. First off, no one knew what the commercial was about unless they scanned the code. Not to mention that the commercial sparked many conversations about the risks of promoting QR codes without any context, which could have very well led to scams. I hope the Super Bowl will think twice before giving away a precious commercial spot for a commercial as absurd as this one in the future.

4 GoDaddy Perfect Match

2013

Image via Biscuit Filmworks

GoDaddy has developed a reputation for airing some of the most controversial ads during the Super Bowl. It’s like the company will do anything to create a viral moment, whether that’s good or bad. But I’m not sure whether they achieved that with their “Perfect Match” commercial starring Israeli model Bar Refaeli and actor Jesse Heiman. The commercial intended to communicate how GoDaddy’s services were a blend of beauty and intelligence. Heiman was the stereotypical nerd who could only dream of being with a woman as gorgeous as Refaeli.

However, the commercial shows a long and rather audible close-up kiss between the two. Many viewers found the explicit nature of the kiss distasteful and awkward, especially since children also make up a huge audience of the Super Bowl. The forced and awkward making out grossed everyone out and GoDaddy was called out for relying on shock value to get eyeballs. But hey, despite the negative reception, GoDaddy reported an increase in sales after the ad was aired. So it all worked out for them in the end. Doesn’t make the ad any less gross, though.

3 Nationwide’s Boy Who Couldn’t Grow Up

2015

Image via Ogilvy & Mather Advertising

During Super Bowl XLIX, Nationwide Insurance aired a commercial that meant well but came across as extremely insensitive. As stressful as it is for football fans, the Super Bowl is generally a happy occasion, and the commercials usually mirror that emotion. So, if you ask me, it’s really not the time for companies to do hard-hitting commercials. But Nationwide’s commercial titled “The Boy Who Couldn’t Grow Up” left the audience feeling downright depressed. The commercial featured a young boy talking about all the things he would never be able to do like riding a bike, flying, or even getting cooties. However, the tone of the commercial changes as he reveals: “I couldn’t grow up, because I died from an accident.”

The commercial flashes scenarios such as drowning, poisoning, and furniture tipping to highlight common household dangers that might lead to death. This was part of the company’s “Make Safe Happen” campaign where they encouraged parents to take preventive measures in their homes. However, the commercial was met with immediate backlash. The commercial was seen as distasteful and inappropriate, with some saying that Nationwide was trying to bank on tragedies to sell insurance. And while the company stated that their goal was to start a conversation about child safety, the damage was already done.

2 Just For Feet Kenyan Runner

1999

Image via Saatchi & Saatchi

You’d expect the Super Bowl to filter out blatantly racist ads, considering that football is one of the most diverse sports in the world. But during Super Bowl XXXIII, Just For Feet aired a commercial titled "Kenyan Runner" that should have never even been made. This commercial takes the cake for being one of the most offensive advertisements of all time, not just in Super Bowl history. The ad features a group of white men in a military truck chasing a barefoot Kenyan runner through The African Savanna.

After catching the runner, the white men offer him water spiked with drugs which causes him to faint. When the runner wakes up, he finds out that the men have forcibly made him wear sneakers on his feet. Now, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out the racist undertones of this commercial. Some people believed that the depiction of white men hunting down a Black man and forcing him to use Western products was a direct metaphor for colonialism. Because of the negative reception towards the ad, Just For Feet filed a $10 million lawsuit against their advertising agency. But what goes around, comes around because Just For Feet went bankrupt less than a year later. Not surprising though, am I right?

1 Tubi Interface Interruption

2023

Image via TUBI

The Super Bowl is serious business for avid sports fans, and the last thing anyone wants is an unexpected interruption in the middle of the game. But that’s exactly what Tubi’s 2023 Super Bowl commercial did, and boy, did it wreak havoc. The streaming service ran a 15-second ad that began with what appeared to be a regular Fox Sports broadcast. But suddenly, the channel switches to Tubi. Then, a menu pops up and starts selecting a random movie. This short ad was so realistic that hundreds of people believed someone in the room had picked up the remote and changed the channel. The ordeal led to people sharing many videos on the internet which showed people arguing with each other over the remote and losing their minds because they believed their game was being interrupted by a glitch.

You have to admit that the commercial was pretty clever. But it wasn’t received well by fans, whose emotions were already heightened because of the game. Safe to say, Tubi made a risky move by airing this commercial because many viewers just didn’t find the joke funny. The ad actually led to many people missing key moments of the game because they were trying to change the channel back. Just goes to show that one small mistake can lead to widespread anger and frustration.

Super Bowl LIX, between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, will air live on Fox on February 9, 2025.

