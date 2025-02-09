The Super Bowl’s halftime show has become an American tradition in its own right. Beginning in 1967, it was meant to entertain fans as they waited for their favorite teams to return to the field. Collegiate marching bands played as expected. It wasn't until the early 1990s - many would say Michael Jackson’s 1993 performance - that the half-time show became a spectacle of mainstream pop culture.

Sometimes, halftime shows are messy—so good that they are bad—or they offer subtle political statements. Other times, fans are treated to unlikely duos or surprise guests. But mainly, the halftime show celebrates music icons for those in attendance and watching at home in one of the country’s most celebrated one-night-only stadium tours. From Beyoncé to Prince, these are the best Super Bowl halftime performances, ranked.

10 Shakira & Jennifer Lopez (2020)

Super Bowl LIV

Image via FOX

Shakira & Jennifer Lopez’s 2020 halftime show was a historic moment for numerous reasons. This marked not only the first time that two female singers co-headlined the halftime show, but it was also the first all-Latin performance. They were joined by Bad Bunny and J Balvin during the set - but were never outshined.

Hearing Shakira sing “She Wolf” or belly dancing to “Hips Don’t Lie” never gets old after all these years. After body surfing into a large crowd on the field, J-Lo took over with songs like “Jenny From the Block” and “Waiting For Tonight.” While they each had their team of dancers and set lists, they worked in tandem on that stage to give viewers one last performance before COVID-19 would shut down sporting events a month later.

9 Paul McCartney (2005)

Super Bowl XXXIX

Image via FOX

Following the infamous incident between Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson the previous year, the NFL returned to the basics by inviting Paul McCartney to perform at the 2005 Super Bowl. McCartney honored his past by treating fans to The Beatles' hits (“Hey Jude,” “Get Back,” and “Drive My Car”).

Fun and simple, McCartney put on a quintessential rock show with epic piano solos and fireworks. He had the entire stadium singing along, evoking nostalgia for older fans and offering renditions of the classic to new generations. McCartney spoke about his love for American football, saying, “I watched a lot of it and grew to like it because it’s quite a complicated and strategic game - and very athletic.”

8 Madonna (2012)

Super Bowl XLVI

Image via NBC

Madonna’s 2012 halftime show was everything fans expected. She sang beloved hits like “Vogue.” As always, “Like a Prayer” was beautifully produced with a wardrobe change by Madonna and a chorus in the background. She brought LMFAO on stage (which seems like a random choice) but as they duet on “I’m Sexy And I Know It”, it's a reminder of the singer's impact on female culture in the 1980s.

Madonna was the second female artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show solo (Diana Ross did it first in 1996). In the following years, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, and more would do the same. Once again, the Queen of Pop is a trendsetter.

7 Lady Gaga (2017)

Super Bowl LI

Image via FOX

Lady Gaga and the Super Bowl may seem like an unlikely pairing - but it worked. Her 10-minute set began with the National Anthem and was followed by a compilation of hit songs like “Paparazzi,” “Telephone,” and “Born This Way.” Per usual, Lady Gaga put on an authentic performance filled with acrobatics, lights, and fireworks, and a wardrobe change or two. It was all very camp.

Including The National Anthem and “Born This Way” in the same set list sent a subtle message of inclusion and representation during an otherwise divisive time in the U.S. And in an impressive feat that speaks to her fame, Lady Gaga’s performance made Super Bowl history with one of the most-watched halftime shows at the time (117.5 million viewers) - more than the 2017 game itself.

6 Michael Jackson (1993)

Super Bowl XXVII

Image via NBC

It’s often said that Michael Jackson’s half-time show marked a shift in sentiment for the halftime show and sporting event as a whole. After many years of the usual acts, a superstar took the stage and turned it into a concert, of sorts. He was met with a nearly three-minute standing ovation before singing even started. The half-time show, hosted at the Rose Bowl, is far from what viewers expect now; there were no major theatrics or pompous (he did open the show with a clever stunt double bit, but that was it.

Yet, Jackson’s 1993 show became one of the most memorable in history. 133 million people tuned in to watch the King of Pop, breaking a world record in the process. He performed beloved songs from his discography, including “Black or White” and “Billie Jean” while showing off his signature dance moves on the small stage. Jackson ended the show with “We Are the Children” in honor of the U.S.A. for Africa.

5 Beyoncé (2013)

Super Bowl XLVII

Image via CBS

Three years before appearing alongside Coldplay and Bruno Mars, Beyoncé took the stage solo (kind of) for the 2013 Super Bowl. She entered on a dimly lit stage with smoke and fire in the background singing a compilation from her chart-topping discography. After a hypnotizing visual and audio experience, fans were in for a surprise as Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams jumped onto the stage (literally). Destiny’s Child was reunited!

The trio belts out songs like “Single Ladies” and “Independent Women,” transporting fans and viewers back to the ‘90s. The set concludes with a powerful rendition of “Halo,” because what can top that? Between the dancing, singing, and overall energy, this halftime performance was a reminder of why Beyoncé is such a celebrated artist (and epic performer).

4 Aerosmith, Britney Spears, ‘NSync, Nelly & Mary J. Blige (2001)

Super Bowl XXXV

Image via CBS

It sounds like the start of a bad joke: a boy band, pop star, rock band, R&B singer, and rap artist walk into a bar… what a lineup. The 2001 Super Bowl halftime show was a crossover for the ages. Produced by MTV, it would make sense that some of the biggest stars of that era - plus Aerosmith - would take the stage in a manner reminiscent of a jumbled Grammy Awards performance. For some reason, Ben Stiller joined in for an intro clip that played before the show.

Boy band sensation ‘NSync opened the show with “Bye Bye Bye” - this would mark the first of three appearances by Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl. Following a solo from Aerosmith, the rest of the artists joined in for a confusing rendition of “Walk This Way.” Was it the greatest halftime show? No. Rather, the 2001 halftime show serves as a time capsule for Y2K pop culture in all its glory.

3 U2 (2002)

Super Bowl XXXVI

Image via FOX

There was a lot to consider when selecting the half-time show act for Super Bowl XXXVI. The 2002 showdown between the Patriots and Rams was one of the first major American events to follow the tragedy of 9/11, and the country was still in mourning. Although Janet Jackson was supposed to perform that year, it was decided that the Irish rock band U2 would take the stage instead.

Opening with the chart-topping “Beautiful Day,” the band moved on to the more emotional part of their performance as the words “September 11, 2001, American Airlines Flight 11,” were projected on the dome. Their strong stage presence kept fans engaged as the names of victims continued to scroll. The 2002 Super Bowl was a somber one, but U2 was the perfect choice for the tribute.

2 Dr. Dre & Friends (2022)

Super Bowl LVI

Image via NBC

Hip-hop legends took to the stage at the 2022 Super Bowl and did not disappoint. Dr. Dre brought out his loyal circle of friends - Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent - transporting audiences back to the 90s and 2000s. Kendrick Lamar also joined the iconic lineup as a testament to his talent. Dr. Dre & Friends’ halftime show served as Mary J. Blige’s second time taking the stage, and the first for Kendrick who will headline the 2025 Super Bowl.

Each artist got their moment from Eminem’s knee-bending homage to Colin Kaepernick during “Lose Yourself” to Snoop Dogg’s “California Love.” It was theatrical yet simple; the talent spoke for itself. Recollecting on advice from a friend on how to put on the best show, Dr. Dre told Hot97, “[He said] ‘Yo Dre, this can’t look like a regular show, this needs to look like a play.” And that he did; the halftime show took home an Emmy at the 2022 awards for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

1 Prince (2007)

Super Bowl XLI

Image via CBS

Forget about the game itself, Prince outperformed every player on that field in what is often considered the best halftime show in Super Bowl history. Fireworks. Neon dancers. Electric guitar solos. He performed a compilation of covers (“We Will Rock You,” “All Along the Watchtower,” and “Proud Mary”) while still making them his own.

Despite the dismal weather, dangerous conditions on stage, and high boots, Prince delivered. The highlight of the set came at the end, as Prince stunned the crowd with a striking performance of “Purple Rain” - in the pouring rain. Leave it to Prince to make his event as dramatic as possible.

Stream Super Bowl LIX on Tubi.

Keep Reading: 'The X-Files' DIdn't Lift Its Longest-Running Curse in Time for the Super Bowl