Are you ready for some football? The NFL season is about to come to a close as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. The rematch from two years ago sees some of the league's biggest names battle it out in hopes of lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy. But Super Bowl Sunday isn't just about the big game; the day is filled with blockbuster commercials and an extraordinary Halftime Show.

Each year, the Super Bowl is among the highest-viewed televised events in the country. It's also your chance to brush up on Roman numerals. In case you didn't know, LIX translates to 59. Anyway, this year, the hype is real. With so much to tune in to, it's time to learn how you can tune into the big game, the big commercials, and the big performance. This is your guide to how to watch the Super Bowl this year.

When Is Super Bowl LIX?

Image via NFL

Super Bowl LIX is on Sunday, February 9, at 6:30 pm EST. The game will be played at Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints. Per tradition, Super Bowl Sunday will feature all-day coverage leading up to the big game. Super Bowl 59 rights have been given to FOX this year.

How Can I Watch Super Bowl LIX?

Image via NFL

This year, FOX has the exclusive television rights to the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Sunday coverage begins early in the day, but the game will officially begin at 6:30 pm. Since the game is on FOX, you must have a cable subscription or a live tv streaming service like YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV to watch. YouTube TV subscriptions begin at $82.99 a month. Hulu + Live TV subscriptions begin at $81.99. Additionally, the Super Bowl can be streamed via Tubi. In partnership with FOX Sports, the full experience can be watched via Tubi, including a pre-gam red carpet hosted by Olivia Culpo. Tubi is free to stream once you sign up with an account.

Stream on Tubi

Other Ways to Tune Into Super Bowl LIX