From 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' to 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' here are all the new movie trailers that aired during Super Bowl LVII.

Super Bowl night means many things to different people, but for cinema fans, there’s the added bonus of getting to see exciting trailers and teasers for blockbuster releases that are about to hit theaters in the coming months. This year, it wasn’t any different, and since Rihanna didn’t make any album or concert-related announcements, we had to get hyped up as we usually do with traditional trailers and TV spots that are commonly featured during the event's commercial breaks.

From horror to adventure and to the return of cinema icons, the Super Bowl trailers highlighted some of the most anticipated titles that fans will certainly flock to theaters to check out. If you missed any – or all of them – we’ve gathered those trailers here, so you can watch them all in one go, and start getting excited about when these movies are set to hit theaters.

Cocaine Bear

One of the earliest releases that got a Super Bowl trailer was the wacky dark comedy Cocaine Bear, which premieres next week. The story – based on real events – is as insane as it sounds: After a massive shipment of cocaine falls from a plane mid-flight, one bear in a forest eats it and goes on a killing rampage. The movie stars Keri Russell, Ray Liotta, Margo Martindale, and Alden Ehrenreich, and is directed by Elizabeth Banks.

Cocaine Bear premieres in theaters on February 24

Creed III

As March kicks off, it’ll be time to return to the boxing ring as Michael B. Jordan reprises the title role of Adonis Creed in Creed III. The Big Game Spot for the movie played up the rivalry between Creed and his next rival Damien Anderson (Jonathan Majors), as well as both fighters’ training and preparation to get into the ring with someone they know is a worthy opponent. Jordan himself directs the drama, making his directorial debut in a film series that helped catapult his career.

Creed III premieres in theaters on March 3.

65

Spectators from the Super Bowl also got to see a quick teaser from the upcoming blockbuster 65. Directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the sci-fi thriller takes Adam Driver back in time 65 million years, an era when planet Earth was dominated by dinosaurs and other giant creatures. If you’re in dire need of your Jurassic World fix, this movie will certainly keep you happy, with top-of-the-line special effects that make it all the more fun. In the short teaser, we get to see Driver’s character survive a terrible crash and discover little by little where he might be. Meanwhile, letters slowly appear on the screen to inform how many years he got sent back.

65 premieres in theaters on March 10.

Scream VI

A quick teaser was also presented for the highly anticipated sequel Scream VI. Instead of focusing on the general story of the slasher movie, however, the teaser chose to focus on a specific scene that is guaranteed to be one that puts you on the edge of your seat. In it, a group of Ghostface victims realizes the only way to escape death is to crawl across a ladder put between two apartment buildings over a narrow alleyway. Needless to say, it gets terrifying. The star-studded cast of Scream VI features Hayden Panettiere, Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Henry Czerny, and many others.

Scream VI premieres in theaters on March 10 and tickets are on sale now.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

RPG fans will flock to theaters to send March off with one of the most anticipated adaptations that the geek world has seen. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings to screens the immensely popular tabletop game that inspired countless adventures across every form of media. In the story, Chris Pine will join an unlikely group in order to retrieve a lost relic. The TV spot presented during the Super Bowl provided an overall look at the adventure, its action sequences, and impressive special effects.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves premieres in theaters on March 31.

Air

A different type of biopic, Air will tell the story of the creation of the Air Jordans, the shoe line that transformed Nike after they partnered up with global superstar Michael Jordan. Featuring Ben Affleck with a look you’re bound to see this Halloween, the trailer reveals the actor/director and Matt Damon as two executives that need to boost shoe sales, especially in the basketball department. Directed by Affleck, the drama also features Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, and Chris Messina.

Air premieres in theaters on April 5.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

With a blend of the two things you expect to see in a Super Bowl break, The Super Mario Bros. Movie presented a commercial-like teaser featuring the duo of plumbing brothers Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) and Luigi (voiced by Charlie Day). In the fun commercial, the brothers present their services to customers in need, complete with the Super Mario soundtrack and a phone line you can call if you need to get your pipes checked. Based on the classic Super Nintendo video game, the movie is also one of the most anticipated adaptations from 2023.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters on April 7.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3

At this point, you couldn’t have Super Bowl night without a trailer from Marvel Studios. The super-hero company decided to fire up the Super Bowl break with the irreverent trailer in which Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) narrates his own story. The trailer also highlights pieces of the story of Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and teases the “last ride” of the guardians, who are not coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with those same members.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres in theaters on May 5.

Fast X

One of the most beloved film franchises from the last couple of decades is also making a comeback in May. Fast X, the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious movie series, also showed its brand-new trailer during Super Bowl. The trailer introduces the new franchise villain played by Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and revealed that his beef with Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) goes back all the way to Fast Five when a heist in Rio destroyed the villain’s family. There are also, of course, lots of car and motorcycle acrobatics.

Fast X premieres in theaters on May 19.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

By the time June kicks off, we’ll already have witnessed plenty of action on the big screen, but there will still be room for more. More cars will follow right after Fast X, but the ones from this movie can morph into giant robots. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will bring a new batch of Autobots and Decepticons into the franchise, ones that can disguise themselves as deadly animals. But fan-favorites Optimus Prime and Bumblebee won’t be left out, they are also coming back for another ride.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts rolls out in theaters on June 9.

The Flash

All superhero movies have high expectations to fill, but The Flash will set out to fulfill an important mission inside the DC universe. The Andy Muschietti-directed movie represents the transition from the Snyderverse (with Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League) into the new era of DC movies mapped out by new DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. The trailer makes it clear that other timelines are featured in the story, and Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) will get to meet himself from a different universe.

The Flash premieres in theaters on June 16.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Last but not least, die-hard and new fans of Harrison Ford alike are expected to go to movie theaters by the end of June to check out the legendary actor’s last outing as one of his most famous characters. The TV spot unveiled during the Super Bowl was all about Indy and all the action sequences he’ll take on this time around – including jumping off a plane mid-flight, and, of course, his old enemies: The Nazis.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30.