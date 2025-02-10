The Super Bowl is the one day a year when the world comes together to gather around the big screen to watch the culmination of the NFL season. The big game may be the main attraction, but it's the commercials and the Halftime Show that keep fans glued to their seats. After Kendrick Lamar's sensational performance in New Orleans, sports and music fans are uniting to make their own predictions about who might get the honor to perform at next year's event at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Of course, there are a million directions in which this list can go, as the music industry has celebrated some of the biggest acts in recent memory. A major factor in what makes a strong candidate is their body of work, their global reach, and their ability to put on a damn good show. Because, at the end of the day, Super Bowl Halftime Shows must have that viral appeal. We need to discuss it for years to come. It needs to be a potential career milestone performance. Just look back at the shows from Beyoncé in 2013 and Lady Gaga in 2017. They were monumental and borderline historic. For this list, we will offer five potential Super Bowl Halftime Shows that can bring the Bay Area to its feet. They must have experience in front of a massive crowd. The set list must be vast, and the potential of guest appearances would get people predicting the set list days before the show.

We are going to eliminate one name right off the bat. Based on the unfortunate boos garnered inside the Caesars Superdome when she appeared on the jumbotron, it's safe to assume that Taylor Swift will not be taking the stage at the Super Bowl anytime soon. Despite her incredible area tour over the past two years, perhaps her attachment to Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce disqualifies her for the time being. While we're going to celebrate only five names, some names that just squeezed out on the shortlist include Ariana Grande, Chapell Roan, Doja Cat, Morgan Wallen, and Post Malone. Don't count them out! They have a strong reason why they could have made this list. For now, here are the five Halftime shows we want to see in 2026!

5 Billie Eilish

Even though she may not have earned a Grammy Award this year, this California girl has proven that she is one of the most talented and sought-after musical acts in the world. Billie Eilish is a highly decorated singer-songwriter who has provided a song for any situation. Alongside her frequent collaborator and real-life brother Finneas O'Connell, Eilish has dominated the charts thanks to her three studio albums and her countless contributions to movie soundtracks, including Barbie and the James Bond film No Time to Die. The highly decorated singer is still in her early 20s, with great potential in her career, but her presence in the music industry at this time makes her a worthy contender to play the Super Bowl.

Eilish has already experienced the roar of the crowd on countless stadium and arena tours since 2017. In 2024, she launched the first leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour in North America. 2025 will see her wrap up the tour internationally. What better way to come home than beginning 2026 with a California homecoming show at Super Bowl LX? Considered the "Queen of Gen-Z Pop," Billie Eilish has a signature look and performance style that has allowed her to step out from the crowd and make a name for herself. Despite some of her tracks feeling less head-bangy than other pop superstars that have performed in the past, just imagine how the stadium would irrupt when she starts performing "Bad Guy." A Billie Eilish Halftime Show might also give the opportunity to see a cameo appearance from the pop star who gave us Brat Summer, Charli XCX. Eilish appeared as a featured artist on the track "Guess," a perfect song to put in the middle of the set. Billie Eilish is a star on the rise, even after already rising to superstardom. She has earned the respect necessary for a performance of this caliber.

4 Cardi B x Megan Thee Stallion

For many years, the Super Bowl Halftime Show had felt like a whacky game of Mad Libs. After the infamous Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson debacle in 2004, the Super Bowl played it safe with shows from classic rock icons, including Paul McCartney, The Who, and The Rolling Stones. It then shifted over to pop divas like Katy Perry and Madonna. But thankfully, the Super Bowl has celebrated artists of color as their headliners since 2020. As proven with acts like The Weeknd, the Inglewood Rap and Hip Hop Tribute, and Kendrick Lamar, audiences love hip-hop and R&B. Now would be the time to celebrate some of the brilliant female icons in the scene. Having knocked out bangers together, alongside their own catalogue of brilliant tracks, the Super Bowl Halftime Show would be in capable hands with a joint headliner from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Between "WAP" and "Bongos," Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion know how to put out smash hits. Cardi B holds the record as the female rapper with the most number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 at 5. Her influence on rap and hip-hop has influenced the female artists dominating the charts today. Her branding power would provide a perfect marketing campaign for the lead up of the show. As one of the most talented rappers to date, Megan Thee Stallion invited Hot Girl Summer. Her musical achievements have catapulted her to the top of the game. Her performance prowess has transcended music, even appearing as a host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live in 2022. These two powerhouses would put on one hell of a show. Plus, their collaborations as guests, featured, and lead vocalists would allow for some incredible cameos in their show. Imagine Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion inviting the likes of Rosalia, Anitta, Dua Lipa, and more to the stage. If you really want to get the chatter going, the potential of a Nicki Minaj appearance would be everything the lead-up needs! The duo have a strong friendship and have been in one another's corner for years. Oftentimes, women in music have been pitted against one another. Bringing these two rap icons together would continue the narrative that it's not a competition. It's women uplifting women.

3 Green Day

Many fans feel that the Super Bowl Halftime show should honor the host city. As seen in 2022, the Halftime Show was an homage to old-school West Coast rap. The lineup, which included the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lemar, were electrifying. So, now that the Bay Area is playing host to the big game, it's a perfect opportunity to celebrate the rock music that made the Bay Area home. Some of the biggest acts in rock and roll have come from Northern California, like Metallica, the Grateful Dead, and Jefferson Airplane, but there is one rock band that would not only bring a nostalgia factor, but a reminder that they're still rockin': Green Day. As one of the pioneering Bay Area punk bands of the 80s and 90s, Green Day has been a staple of every generation. Their music has provided a soundtrack to the time, uniting their ability to tell a story, rock out, and make a statement.

The band continues to sell out stadiums on their tours, mixing fan-favorite classics with their newest music. Whether you grew up on Dookie, found your voice through American Idiot, or learned about their legacy through 2024's Saviors, Green Day's lasting impression proves why they would be perfect for a Halftime Show. The hardest part about a Green Day Halftime Show is deciding which of their iconic songs will actually make the cut! Their extensive catalogue of music would get the stadium to rock out, banging their head to every single track. With so many uptempo songs, capping off the evening with a lighter-raised rendition of "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" would go down in Super Bowl history. It's time to give Green Day the recognition they deserve. The Super Bowl in Santa Clara would be the perfect homecoming show.

2 Bad Bunny

The last time Latin music dominated the Super Bowl Halftime show stage, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira split duties for a dance-filled celebration of their brilliant music. When it comes to one of the biggest names in music today, no one quite does it like Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer is known as the King of Latin Trap. His explosion into the music scene has exceeded a breakthrough. He's achieved immense success, recently concluding a major tour and selling out his 30-date Puerto Rican residency in only four hours. His ability to bring Spanish-language rap into the mainstream has truly changed the game. He even became the first non-English language American artist to be Spotify's most-streamed artist of the year for three years in a row.

By this point in time, you know the name Bad Bunny. It's likely you have heard at least a song or two on the radio. The beauty of a Halftime show is the ability to reach a new audience. Bad Bunny's infectious music has the opportunity to earn a wealth of new fans. He is enigmatic. He is captivating on stage. The show that he would present would be spicy! With seven million records sold worldwide, Bad Bunny has global appeal. With the Super Bowl being watched outside of the United States as well, Bad Bunny is ripe for a chance to headline. What better time than now!

1 Miley Cyrus featuring Dolly Parton

For years, the name Miley Cyrus has been thrown into the ring countless times to headline the Super Bowl Halftime show. And for good reason. The former Disney Channel star is now a certified pop icon. The audience watching the big game is filled with individuals with a vast array of music preferences. So, let's give fans someone who can transcend genres. Pop, rock, and country. Now, why she hasn't been a headliner yet is baffling, but perhaps she doesn't want the singular pressure. So, let's help her out and allow her to join forces with someone she knows quite well: her godmother, Dolly Parton. With Miley Cyrus as the headliner and Dolly Parton as the featured artist, this Halftime show would bridge the generational gap. Both women have redefined music in their own right. With each album she puts out, Miley Cyrus continues to change her tune and reinvent herself, all while remaining true to herself. For Dolly Parton, there's likely not a soul in the world that doesn't know every word to at least one of her songs. She, too, has kept up with the times and given herself the chance to explore new music through her own Dolly self.

Just imagine the party that Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton could throw via a Super Bowl platform. Dolly Parton has been a tried and true performer, but her time on stage has dwindled over time. We're not saying this is a goodbye performance, but Dolly Parton deserves a chance to celebrate her career in the limelight. Could she keep up with her goddaughter? Most certainly! They have collaborated on one another's greatest hits. We've heard Dolly's rendition of "Wrecking Ball," just don't expect her to be licking a sledgehammer. Leave that to Miley. Both women have used their platforms to change the world for the better. Their status as icons has a profound impact on communities in need. Dolly Parton has always been a heroic angel. And now that Miley is growing up, she's following in the country star's footsteps. Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton tick off all the boxes of what a Super Bowl Halftime Show needs. I predict, this would go down as one of the most iconic shows in Super Bowl history. I will work "9 to 5" to make this dream a reality so we can all "Party in the USA!"

