Will Ferrell, Aubrey Plaza, Alec Baldwin and More Sundance Stars Predict Who Will Win the Super Bowl

Every year, the Sundance Film Festival takes place right before the Super Bowl, but does that mean the big game is on filmmakers’ minds while they’re out and about in Park City? If this video is any indication, the answer to that is one big “no.”

This year Collider set up shop at the Kia Supper Suite and opened the doors to talent from loads of Sundance titles. We had Stranger Things star Joe Keery swing by with his new rideshare thriller Spree, Alec Baldwin came in with a film he executive produced called Beast Beast, and the whole gang from Searchlight Pictures’ Downhill came to chat, including Will Ferrell and Julia-Louis Dreyfus.

We’ve got a significant amount of content with all of the filmmakers above and so many more talking about their respective Sundance selections, but at the end of each interview, we opted to have a little fun. With Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2nd, we decided to ask everyone who visited the Supper Suite to weigh in on who they think will win. Who said the Kansas City Chiefs? Who said the San Francisco 49ers? Who said a team that wasn’t even in the Super Bowl? And who said something that had nothing to do with football at all? Find out for yourself in the Sundance 2020 supercut at the top of this article.

