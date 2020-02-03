Super Bowl Trailers 2020: Watch All the Trailers That Aired During the Game

If you’re worried you missed a trailer—big or small—during the 2020 Super Bowl, don’t worry. We’ve compiled a combo of all the trailers that aired during the big game, as movie studios took the opportunity to tease their wares far and wide. Below you’ll find new looks at major franchise films like F9 and Top Gun: Maverick, buzzworthy TV shows like Amazon Prime’s Hunters, and even Universal Pictures and Blumhouse’s radical take on The Invisible Man. Oh, and we didn’t forget Disney. The Mouse House came out strong with new trailers for Black Widow and Mulan.

So peruse through all the 2020 Super Bowl trailers below, and also check out our list of the best Super Bowl commercials from this year.

Note: This post will be updated throughout the night.