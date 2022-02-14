If you think you might have missed one of the trailers during the big game, don't worry, we've got you covered. We've gathered all the trailers that dropped between touchdowns and field goals into one spot, so you can watch them all — and analyze all those little details. Below you can check out new trailers for big franchise films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and long-awaited TV series like Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. We've also got trailers for some delightfully star-studded films, including NOPE and the highly anticipated Jurassic World Dominion.

So take a look at all of the new movies and television shows that we got a glimpse of during the 2022 Super Bowl, and check out our picks for the best Super Bowl Commercials from this year.

Note: This list will be updated throughout the night with new trailers as they arrive.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel's next big blockbuster, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Following the incredible success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange 2 takes us further into Marvel's twisted multiverse with interdimensional dangers around every corner. The cast for the MCU film includes Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, and Benedict Wong as Wong, along with Rachel McAdams reprising her role as Christine Palmer. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also introduces Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. The movie will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

Jurassic World Dominion

Jurassic World Dominion is the third and final installment in the Jurassic World sequel trilogy to the original Jurassic Park franchise. Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum have all returned to reprise their roles from the original film, while sequel stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt will also be reprising their roles from the previous two films. The cast also includes Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Mamoudou Athie, BD Wong, and DeWanda Wise. Jurassic World Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 10, 2022.

The Adam Project

Netflix's The Adam Project tells an emotional and futuristic story about time-travel, grief, and saving the world. Ryan Reynolds plays Adam Reed who runs into the younger version of himself, played by Walker Scobell, on his mission to save the world — and his dad (Mark Ruffalo). The film also stars Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener, and Alex Mallari Jr.. The Adam Project premieres on Netflix on March 11, 2022.

Moon Knight

Marvel takes a turn into darkness with Moon Knight, a new limited series coming to Disney+ a little over a year after the platform's first MCU television series Wandavision. Moon Knight follows Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt. Moon Knight premieres on March 30, 2022, on Disney+.

NOPE

Filmmaker Jordan Peele's newest horror film teases terror from above with something lurking in the clouds. With a 30-second spot during the game, you can watch the full trailer for NOPE above. The film stars Keke Palmer, and Academy Award Nominee Daniel Kaluuya, along with Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, and Michael Wincott. With NOPE, Peele is going to the next level to create something beautiful and terrifying, having shot the movie on KODAK film in IMAX format. NOPE is expected to hit theaters on July 22, 2022.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

After years, the long-awaited prequel series for Lord of the Rings is almost here. Set thousands of years before Frodo and Sam’s journey to destroy the One Ring, the series will start as the elf leader Galadriel hunts down the remaining Morgoth’s minions who still hide in the shadows. The Rings of Power stars Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as Alrond, and Maxim Baldry as Isildur. The series is set to premiere on September 2, 2022.

