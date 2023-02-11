The game, the commercials, food, and the friends aren't the only thing to look forward to this Super Bowl Sunday. Football and the Super Bowl have been concepts of TV show episodes for decades, sitcoms showcasing characters in wild antics to watch the game while cartoons poke fun at the country's obsession with the ball.

With the biggest night in football approaching, pre-game with some Super Bowl-themed TV episodes of some fan-favorite shows, from the full house preventing Joey from enjoying the game to Bob and his family hoping to promote their iconic burgers with an epic commercial.

1 'Full House' - "Super Bowl Funday"

Although Danny Tanner started out as a sports reporter in the first couple of seasons of Full House, it took the show until its final season to theme an episode around the Super Bowl, which aired just a few days before Super Bowl XXIX in 1995.

"Super Bowl Funday" follows Joey's desire to watch the big game despite having promised to take Michelle and her friends to the science museum with Jesse. The trip hilariously turns into the guys bringing the kids to a local bar where Joey attempts to watch the Super Bowl while Danny and Becky host the pregame show shown on the bar screens.

The best friends of How I Met Your Mother did almost everything together, including their annual Super Bowl viewing party. But when they're forced to postpone watching it, the group winds up in unexpected scenarios as they try to avoid hearing about the big game.

Season 2 episode "Monday Night Football" hilariously dates itself when the group prays to the TiVo gods and former football player Emmitt Smith guest stars as himself, commenting that dance is more important than football after having just won that year's season of Dancing With The Stars.

3 'This Is Us' - "The Game Plan"

It was no secret that The Pearsons loved the Pittsburgh Steelers on This Is Us, but in the Season 1 episode "The Game Plan," the backstory for their love of the team is revealed while the episode travels further into the past than any episode before.

The episode strongly focuses on the Super Bowl and the part it played in Rebecca and Jack's relationship, from her asking him to explain football to her to the big reveal at the end that a certain character happened to be conceived during the game.

4 'Everybody Loves Raymond' - "Super Bowl"

Everybody Loves Raymond did marriage and family dynamics best with its portrayal of the lazy but loveable man Raymond, who used comedy to navigate his relationship with his life, raising their kids, and being a good son and brother despite his dysfunctional family.

The Season 5 episode simply titled "Super Bowl" is the perfect example of Ray's hectic life when he receives two tickets to the Super Bowl and chooses to take a friend instead of his wife, father, or brother, causing family conflict that ends with a twist.

5 'The Simpsons' - "Sunday, Cruddy Sunday"

In its 34 seasons, The Simpsons has tackled plenty of real-life events, and in the Season 10 episode "Sunday, Cruddy Sunday," they put an animated spin on the Super Bowl when Homer is tasked with a challenge that could get him to the big game.

After being asked to recruit all of his friends to sign up for a travel package, Homer succeeds and gets them all on a bus to the Super Bowl, only to arrive at the game to a not-so-pleasant surprise that left Homer shouting, "Doh!"

6 'Boy Meets World' - "The Eskimo"

Mr. Feeny always whacked out the wisdom on Boy Meets World, and in the Season 5 episode "The Eskimo," he found a way to teach his best students a lesson that involved scoring tickets to the Super Bowl.

When Mr. Feeny gives Shawn the difficult assignment of getting Super Bowl tickets, he also assigns Topanga to not try and help and Cory to do everything he can to make sure both of his friends succeed. The episode ends with a lot of lessons and only one person attending the game.

7 'Seinfeld' - "The Label Maker"

The title of this memorable Season 6 episode of Seinfeld might not sound like it has anything to do with the Super Bowl, but it winds up having everything to do with the game when a label maker becomes a thank you gift for Super Bowl tickets.

Bryan Cranston guest-stars as Tim Whatley, who is gifted tickets to the game by Jerry, whose prior engagement to attend his friend's wedding leaves him unable to go. But when the wedding gets called off for being on the same day as the Super Bowl, Jerry is left with a label maker and searching for his tickets.

8 'Smart Guy' - "Rooferman, Take One"

While most shows focus on the sport or the big game, Smart Guy took a different approach to its Super Bowl episode by centering it around those epic commercials in Season 2's "Rooferman, Take One."

When T.J. suggests his father buys some television time for a commercial for his contracting services in attempt to gain some exposure, T.J. uses his notable smarts to switch the commercial's airtime from the middle of the night to Sunday evening, not realizing he scheduled it to air during the Super Bowl.

9 'Bob's Burgers' - "Easy Com-mercial, Easy Go-mercial"

Bob's Burgers has always been known for celebrating holidays, even Super Bowl Sunday with its Season 4 episode all about the burger joint's rivalry with the neighboring restaurant and their competitive nature just in time for the Super Bowl.

The cleverly titled "Easy Com-mercial, Easy Go-mercial" follows a rival restaurant throwing a major event surrounding the Super Bowl and Bob's decision to try and one-up them by shooting a star-studded commercial for his restaurant in hopes of getting it aired during the game.

10 'Friends' - "The One After the Super Bowl"

While Friends had an entire episode centered around a Thanksgiving football game between the friends in Season 3, it also themed an episode around the friends' adventures after a Super Bowl, which understandably aired after the 1996 game.

While the Season 2 two-part episode is titled "The One After the Super Bowl," it doesn't revolve too much around the game and instead focuses on Joey's new relationship with his stalker, Ross' new discovery about his old pal Marcel, and Phoebe getting all too real with her song lyrics.

