Universal's Dog Man topped the charts for the second time in a row as the domestic box office braced for the Super Bowl. The animated film debuted at the number one position last weekend, grossing around $35 million. It has since generated nearly $55 million domestically, after grossing an estimated $13 million this weekend. Dog Man comes on the heels of major animated hits such as Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King, both of which have generated a combined total of around $1.7 billion globally. But if the post-pandemic era has proven one thing, it's that family audiences can be relied upon to show up at theaters.

While Dog Man topped the charts, the week's two new releases, Love Hurts and Heart Eyes, struggled to hit double-digits. Sony's Heart Eyes, a romantic-comedy slasher film starring Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding, earned an estimated $8.5 million in its first weekend. Produced on a reported budget of under $20 million, Heart Eyes has earned positive reviews and holds a "fresh" 82% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Love Hurts, on the other hand, debuted with under $6 million. Starring the Oscar-winners Ke Huy Quan and Ariana DeBose, Love Hurts was panned by critics. The action-comedy holds a "rotten" 18% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The fourth spot was claimed by the holdover hit Mufasa: The Lion King. This weekend, the movie finally overtook Sonic the Hedgehog 3, its closest competitor. Both movies debuted on the same day in December, but Sonic the Hedgehog 3 had been leading the race ever since its launch. But Disney's decision to hold off on debuting Mufasa on PVOD platforms gave it the room that it needed to stage a comeback. The film grossed nearly $4 million this weekend, pushing its domestic total to $235 million; globally, Mufasa has made $671 million. Sonic the Hedgehog 3, on the other hand, has made $233 million so far.

'Companion' and 'Flight Risk' Passed Minor Milestones