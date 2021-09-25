Ahead of Netflix's TUDUM festivities today, the streamer has released new details about the long-awaited anime adaptation of Mark Millar's Super Crooks including the first trailer for the series.

Super Crooks was originally a four-issue miniseries written by Mark Millar with art by Leinill Francis Yu. It was published by Marvel back in 2012 and quickly became a fan-favorite of comic book readers who loved Millar's unique Millarworld universe. Millarworld was purchased by Netflix in August of 2017, which launched plans for several adaptations of his work, which included Jupiter's Legacy.

Back in June when Jupiter's Legacy was cancelled at Netflix, Millar revealed that the streaming service still had plans to adapt Super Crooks as part of their initial deal. Now, at long last, we have the first look at what we can expect from the adaptation.

In Super Crooks, small-time crook Johnny Bolt recruits the ultimate crew for one last heist — for real! This super-powered heist story is jam-packed with action that spans thirteen 30-minute episodes. In addition to Bolt, these super-villains include his ex-girlfriend Kasey, an elderly supervillain that goes by The Heat, and a disgraced hero called The Gladiator.

Super Crooks is directed by Motonobu Hori and written by story editor Dai Sato. While the full cast list has not yet been released, we do know that Kenjiro Tsuda and Maaya Sakamoto are voicing characters. The upbeat trailer features music by Towa Tei who composed the soundtrack for the series. Super Crooks is produced by the animation studio BONES, who are best known for their work on Ouran High School Host Club, My Hero Academia, and their adaptations of Fullmetal Alchemist.

Super Crooks is set to premiere on Netflix on November 25, 2021. Check out the new poster and trailer below:

