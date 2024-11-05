It’s been less than a month since the documentary film about the iconic Christopher Reeve was widely released in North America, and now, it’s getting a digital release per CBR. From November 5, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will be available on digital platforms, including Fandango at Home, Apple TV+, Google Play, and Prime Video, among others. The digital copy is available for purchase at $17.49 for UHD and $14.99 for HD and SD, while the film will also be available to rent digitally on November 19.

Directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, who co-wrote the script with Otto Burnham, The Christopher Reeve Story received a wide release on October 11 after its debut at the Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2024. It also had a limited release in theaters in the U.S. on September 21 and 25, 2024, followed by an international release in late 2024, including in the U.K. on November 1.

As the title implies, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story refers back to Reeve's role as Superman in the 1978–1987 Superman films. In addition to footage of the legendary actor and his wife, Dana Reeve, featured in the film, interviews with his children, Alexandra Reeve Givens, Matthew Reeve, and Will Reeve, are included. Furthermore, a couple of other people are featured as interviewees, including Reeve's brother Kevin Johnson, Reeve's former partner and Matthew and Alexandra's mother, Gae Exton, actors Jeff Daniels, Susan Sarandon, Glenn Close, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Christopher Reeve Is Remembered Dearly in ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’

Following its release, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story was positively received by both fans and critics globally, and it currently holds an impressive 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. For those yet to see this beloved documentary, the official summary reads:

"The story of Christopher Reeve is an astonishing rise from unknown actor to iconic movie star, and his definitive portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman set the benchmark for the superhero cinematic universes that dominate cinema today. Reeve portrayed the Man of Steel in four Superman films and played dozens of other roles that displayed his talent and range as an actor, before being injured in a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down. After becoming a quadriplegic, he became a charismatic leader and activist in the quest to find a cure for spinal cord injuries, as well as a passionate advocate for disability rights and care, all while continuing his career in cinema in front of and behind the camera, and dedicating himself to his beloved family."

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will be available on digital platforms starting November 5.

