The delisting of several Mario games on March 31 has left many saying this is the day Mario dies.

Nintendo is taking Super Mario 3D All-Stars off of its online store today, along with a lot of other Nintendo goodies. All the special products released by Nintendo last year to celebrate the Super Mario Bros.’s 35th Anniversary will be gone for good after today, meaning this is your last chance to pick up these titles.

The main game that’ll disappear from Nintendo’s online store after today is Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a special collection for the Nintendo Switch with remasters of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. There’s still a chance to get a physical copy of the game after today if stock is still available at stores, but since this was a limited edition collection, the sooner you grab your copy, the better. The same goes for the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros., a limited edition Game & Watch game with both the original Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels.

Super Mario Bros. 35, a free game that allowed 35 players subscribed to Nintendo Online to compete in the original game’s levels, is also being pulled. Nintendo is discontinuing Super Mario Bros. 35 service after today, and even players who already had downloaded the game won’t be able to play it anymore. Super Mario Bros. 35 will live only in our memories from now on. Nintendo is also shutting down online services for the original Super Mario Maker, making this a sad day for Super Mario fans.

But it's not just Mario games that are going offline today, as Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light will also be leaving the Nintendo Online store today. The game celebrates the 30th anniversary of Fire Emblem and marks the first localization and release of the game in North America.

Nintendo justified the discontinuity of the services as a way to make Super Mario Bros.’s 35th Anniversary more special. While this makes sense for limited editions and collector’s items, fans are not too happy about this decision also encompassing long-awaited remakes of classic games.

There’s still hope each of the remakes will be made available on the Nintendo Store at a later date, being charged individually. There could also be special events in the future to also include Super Mario Galaxy 2 in the list of Super Mario games available on the Switch. For now, though, all we know for sure is that the clock is ticking, and this might be the last chance in a long while to play a lot of great Mario games.

