Nintendo has released new information about their upcoming Mario animated feature film, including a release date in the U.S. as well as a list of the cast attached to the project. During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo Representative Director and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto provided an update on the Mario animated movie being created by Illumination. The release window will be during the holiday of 2022 with the movie releasing in the US on December 21, 2022. The announced cast for the film includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

Along with this group, other beloved characters were confirmed for the film with actors attached, including Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Charles Martinet, the video game voice of Mario as well as a number of other Nintendo characters, will also be in the film, appearing throughout the film. Miyamoto spoke about how much he is enjoying the collaborative effort that is going into the film, saying that the creative process is "a bit different than making games." He also confirms that the next bit of info on the film is probably a bit away, so be prepared to wait for the next update.

The film was announced to be in production back in 2018 and is being produced by Miyamoto and Illumination CEO will act as producers on the project. Illumination is an animation studio that is known for the popular franchise Despicable Me as well as The Secret Life of Pets and Sing. This will be the second adaptation of the famous video game plumber for the big screen as the last one being the 1993 live-action critical and commercial failure starring Bob Hoskins as Mario and John Leguizamo as Luigi.

With another attempt at it and with a much more fitting animated approach, perhaps this movie will be a better adaptation of the iconic Nintendo mascot than its predecessor. It was also reported back in May that Nintendo could be looking to create more animated projects with more of their IPs in the future, though we will still have to wait and see how those take shape.

The animated Mario movie will be released in the US on December 21, 2022, with further release dates for the film in other regions to be announced at a later date. Check out a poster with announced cast and photos of the announced cast below.

