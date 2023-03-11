2023 has been a great year for video game adaptations so far. That looks to continue with the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in April. In preparation for the highly anticipated animated adventure, the film’s various lines of toys and merchandise have already hit store shelves. Now Build-A-Bear has joined the Mario party as the toy company has unveiled their new Super Mario bear line.

Adorable Bears Fit For the Mushroom Kingdom

The line comes with Mario, his trusted brother Luigi, Princess Peach, the evil Bowser, and everyone's favorite green dinosaur Yoshi. While the Mario Brothers and Peach are the normal Bear and Bunny stuffed animals Build-A-Bear is famous for, both Bowser and Yoshi are exactly how they look in the games. Bowser’s his usual shady turtle self while Yoshi’s as adorable as ever living his best dinosaur life. The collection also comes with a ton of different accessories like Super Mario sweatshirts, Peach’s iconic pink dress, Mario and Luigi costumes, and wrist items that include Yoshi’s egg, a star power up, and a super mushroom. There are also sound effects that you can buy for Bowser so your King Koopa can be as menacing as he is in the games.

While this fluffy collection is not film specific as Yoshi hasn’t been confirmed to appear yet, these bears are still great for any young Mario fan in your family. Super Mario is one of the most successful franchises, not just in gaming, but in any medium. His almost 40-year history is filled with some of the most beloved games imaginable like Super Mario World, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. However, it wasn’t until recently where the Nintendo brand leaped back outside the video game space. The failure of the first Super Mario Bros. Movie in 1993 almost completely drove Nintendo to keep their franchises trapped in a virtual space for the last three decades. That only recently changed with the pending release of the new film. On top of these Build-A-Bears, Mario has multiple successful toy lines including an ever-growing Lego collection. Also, Super Nintendo World has taken pop culture by storm in Japan and the park just opened a second location at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Image via Build a Bear

When Does The Super Mario Bros. Movie Release?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases exclusively in theaters on April 5, 2023. The film from Universal and Illumination, from its vibrant art-style to the music to world building, looks like a complete joyful love letter to Mario’s rich history with a ton of Mario Kart imagery for good measure. The big screen return to the Mushroom Kingdom stars Chris Pratt (Mario), Charlie Day (Luigi), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), and original Mario voice actor Charles Martinet in various cameo roles. While we wait to drive on Rainbow Road with the Mario Brothers, you can buy your favorite Build-A-Bear as part of the Super Mario line on their website. The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer can also be viewed down below: