Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie had a stronger-than-expected hold this weekend, finishing at the top of the domestic box office with $58 million — the best-ever third weekend for an animated film. After three weeks of release, it’s clear that underestimating the animated video game adaptation isn’t the smartest thing to do. Super Mario has exceeded expectations in each of its three weekends, on its way to a spectacular $434 million at the domestic box office and $872 million worldwide.

Also coming in ahead of expectations this week was Warner Bros.’ Evil Dead Rise. The fifth film in the horror series created by Sam Raimi generated $23 million in its opening weekend, which is ahead of the $15 million to $20 million range that was predicted in the days leading up to its release. Directed by Lee Cronin, the well-reviewed Evil Dead Rise arrives a full decade after the last film in the franchise, 2013’s Evil Dead. The film was originally designed as a straight-to-streaming title, but plans to release it on Max were scuttled following positive test screenings and new theater-first directives from CEO David Zaslav. Evil Dead Rise provided some much-needed counter-programming after Super Mario's domination this entire month.

The animated film grossed $204 million in its extended five-day debut and followed it up with $92 million in its second weekend. To put matters in perspective, Super Mario is now the third-biggest film in Universal’s history behind Jurassic World ($653 million) and E.T. The Extraterrestrial ($437 million), and the studio’s biggest animated release, ahead of Minions ($369 million). It is also the biggest video game adaptation of all time, the biggest movie of 2023, and is on track to become the first film of the year to pass the coveted $1 billion mark at the global box office.

The Covenant, a war drama directed by Guy Ritchie, took the third spot with a muted $6.3 million in its debut weekend. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, The Covenant received a solid A CinemaScore from opening day audiences, and has been largely well received by critics, as well. But films set during the Afghan and Iraq wars have had a poor track record at the box office, barring American Sniper, of course. Incidentally, The Covenant is Ritchie’s second film of the year, after the spy caper Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, which finished its domestic run with about as much as what The Covenant has made this weekend.

Two Holdover Hits Rounded Out the Top Five

John Wick: Chapter 4 took the fourth spot with $5.8 million. The action sequel is now mere days away from passing John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum as the highest-grossing film in the franchise at the domestic box office. John Wick 4 has already claimed this title at the global box office, with more than $350 million in the bank so far. The top five this weekend was rounded out by Ben Affleck’s sports drama Air, which added $5.6 million this weekend, for a running domestic total of $41 million. Like Evil Dead Rise, Air was also supposed to land directly on streaming but was given a theatrical release following positive test screenings.

Elsewhere, Ari Aster's latest film, the divisive Beau Is Afraid, expanded nationwide after a buzzy debut in four theaters last week. The film generated $2.7 million this week from 965 theaters, finishing at the number nine spot. Beau Is Afraid has made $3.1 million domestically so far, as curiosity around it builds. Expect Super Mario to top the box office for the fourth time in a row next weekend before it is replaced by Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the first week of May. You can watch our interview with Evil Dead Rise director Cronin here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.