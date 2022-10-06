This month at New York Comic Con, audiences get their first look at the highly anticipated Super Mario Brothers animated film, produced by Illumination and Universal Studios, with the teaser trailer premiering October 6th. This will be the second time the Brooklyn plumber jumps from video games screens onto movies screens, but his first outing was, in a word, bad. Not only is the film nothing like the games it takes its name from, but the movie has a dark and bizarre tone that did not sit well with hardcore Mario fans and casual moviegoers. The backlash the film received from both audiences and critics was so severe, that it actually prevented Nintendo from trying to adapt their other popular franchises into film and TV projects for many years.

It isn't hard to see why, any person with eyeballs can tell you that the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie is bad, but what most people don't know is that The Super Mario Bros. movie has one of the most infamous and disastrous behind the scenes productions in the history of movies. Anything that could go wrong, went very wrong. The production went over schedule and budget, everyone involved were constantly at odds with each other, and the film had nine different writers before shooting even began. Find out how the first video game movie of all time almost became the last, with the messy production history of the Super Mario Bros. movie.

Nintendo Got Serious About Making Mario a Movie Star in the Late 80s, Early 90s

In the late 1980s and early 90s, it was good to be Nintendo. They single-handedly revived the thought to be dead forever video game home console market with the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Mario was the face of it all. In 1990 Universal Pictures released the movie The Wizard, starring Fred Savage and Christian Slater, that was about a neurodivergent video game prodigy and Nintendo was paid $100,000 for Universal to license their logos, franchises and game footage for the film.

It seemed like a good deal for Nintendo, right? Well no, Nintendo is a company that likes control over its properties and with The Wizard, they sold away that right for a small profit and gave up any chance to have dominant creative control. So in 1990 Bill White, then director of advertising and public relations, became serious about making Mario a movie star and with permission from Nintendo of America's founder and former president Minoru Arakawa, he started hearing pitches from movie studios.

Nintendo Wanted Creative Control

Nintendo heard multiple pitches from many major Hollywood studios that offered them millions of dollars for their chance at making the movie, but Nintendo wasn't interested in the money, they were interested in creative control. This lead them to bypass the studio system and go with a pair of independent filmmakers Jake Eberts and Roland Joffe. The producing/directing duo were known for their Oscar nominated films The Killing Fields and The Mission, with Joffe getting two best director nominations for both films. From Eberts and Roland, Nintendo was interested in a more adult take on Mario. They figured that having a slightly edgier film might lead to a broader audience, especially ones that do not play or even like video games. With Nintendo on board, they sold the film rights to Super Mario Bros. and all that was left was finding a director, writer, actors, and then shoot the movie. Sound easy enough!

Though Joffe was a two time Oscar nominated director, he wanted to focus on producing and hired director Greg Beeman, a director that was known for one film staring Corey Feldman and Corey Haim called License to Drive. That fact did not sit well with distributors, and they refused to distribute the film if Beeman was at the helm. So they had to let Beeman go, and hired a husband and wife directing team Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel. Morton and Jankel were famous for directing music videos, but their biggest claim to fame was creating The Max Headroom Show. Morton and Jankel not only wanted to lean into the adult nature of the film, but they also wanted to make it bizarre and grimy. Though this made Nintendo a little uneasy, they ultimately hired the couple and hoped that their creative vision would do Mario justice. Oh, how wrong they were, but more on Morton and Jankel in a bit.

Now That Nintendo Had Their Directors, All They Needed Was a Solid Script

This is where things get weird and complicated. They ultimately had nine different writers attached to the project. No one from Nintendo, to the producers, to the directors could agree on the tone for the film. The first writer, Barry Marrow, wrote a treatment for the film. He was just coming off an Oscar win with his Rain Man screenplay, and it was obvious because his treatment was deemed too similar to Rain Man. Feeling slighted, Marrow left the project and writers Jim Jennewein and Tom S. Parker were hired. Though they had no formal credits to their name, they just sold their script Stayed Tuned for $750,000 and were seen as the next hot Hollywood writers. Their script took on a more lighthearted approach, one melding elements of fairytales with modern humor. The script was actually well liked by Nintendo and the producers, but it was originally meant for director Greg Beeman, so they decided to pass. The next writers hired were Parker Bennett and Terry Runte. Bennett and Runte were known for their thriller/comedy Mystery Date and were asked by Morton and Jankel to add a science fiction flare to the film. To everyone's surprise, the script was decent and pleased Nintendo, the producers, and the directors.

All of a sudden, Morton and Jankel became bored with the script, wanting it more like Ghostbusters, and demanded another rewrite. This not only scared Nintendo and the producers, but the financial backers were getting more and more frustrated that the project hasn't begun shooting. So Bennett and Runte rewrote the script and introduced Dinohatten, a world were the dinosaurs never left, they evolved into modern times. But with more and more pressure from the backers, the directors fired Bennett and Runte and hired Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais to rewrite the film yet again. Their first draft was in the action-packed vein of Die Hard, but no one really liked it. Their second draft however must've been gold because not only did Nintendo, the producers and directors love the script, but it was good enough to get Bob Hoskins to sign on as Mario, John Leguizamo as Luigi and Dennis Hopper as King Koopa.

After the casting, shooting was going to take place two months later in North Carolina but Eberts and Joffe were worried the script was too dark and nothing like the fun and whimsical video game world of The Mushroom Kingdom, and they blamed that on Morton and Jankel. It was at this point the producers realized they made a mistake with their choice of directors, so to salvage the film and keep it on schedule, they hired two script doctors, Ed Solomon (Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure) and Ryan Rowe (Tapeheads) without the knowledge of Morton or Jankel to make the script more fun and lighthearted.

Once Production Began, the Problems Intensified

When the actors arrived on set and read their scripts, they were dismayed to learn the script was different from the one they signed up for. Most of the actors thought of quitting, and so they tried to rehire Clement and La Frenais to un-doctor the script they wrote, but they were not available. So they then had to rehire Bennett and Runte, who originally introduced the sci-fi element, to rewrite the script as the production went on. Bennett and Runte are ultimately credited with writing the film, but they also served as middlemen to the producers, actors, and directors because no one was talking to anyone, least not Nintendo.

Script changes would happen so quickly, that actors did not bother memorizing their lines until the directors would call action because they knew it was going to change eventually. Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo hated working on the film so much, that they were constantly drinking throughout the production just to get through it. This may have been the cause of Leguizamo breaking Hoskins finger during a driving stunt, which resulted in Hoskins wearing a cast for the rest of the shoot that can be seen in many scenes in the film. Dennis Hopper was so fed up with the unprofessional nature on the set that he infamously yelled at the producers and directors for three hours. Actors Richard Edson and Fisher Stevens, who play Spike and Iggy respectively, gave up on the script and improvised all their lines in the film. The crew and extras had it even worse.

Morton and Jankel would apparently give two conflicting set of directions to the crew, and they had to get the tasks done as quickly as possible before the pair would change their mind and demand even more changes. Probably the most infamous story from this production was when Rocky Morton poured hot coffee on an extra because he believed the extra wasn't "dirty" enough. Not only that, but a stuntman's pants caught fire when a stray spark landed on his lap and an electrician nearly died by grabbing an electrified lever, resulting in him having to be kicked away from the source.

The production went well past it's ten week shooting schedule to fifteen, and they were horribly over budget. For some reason, Morton and Jankel did not want Mario and Luigi in their iconic red and green jumpsuits until the producers forced them to do so. Things got so bad, that Morton and Jankel were not allowed to help with re-shoots when the film needed more action scenes, and they were also barred from the editing room. Before the film even came out, Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel's careers were ruined.

Critics Ripped the Movie Apart

Shockingly enough, even after the disastrous production, the producers and Nintendo had enough footage to put together a 90-minute coherent film. Then on May 28th, 1993 The Super Mario Bros. Movie came out, and it was an instant game over. Film critics ripped the film to shreds, audiences hated it, and kids who were fans of the Super Mario games were super let down that the film felt and looked nothing like the games they loved so much. Both Bob Hoskins and Dennis Hopper have claimed that this was only movie they have ever regretted in their career. Nintendo has never publicly talked about the film, but they were certain that they would never make a movie or TV show based on any of their franchises again.

Well, times have thankfully changed and now Mario has one more chance to be a mega movie star on the big screen. Considering the fact that both Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel are not involved in this film is a huge step forward. Anyone who worked on the film unanimously agreed that Morton and Jankel were out of their element and the film should have aimed at the target audience first and worry about the rest of the world later, because regardless of who a movie is made for, if it's good, then people will see it. The film has reached a cult status over the years and many people see it as a weird family film that was like other weird 90s family films like Mom and Dad Save the World and Stay Tuned. Considering that Nintendo is really involved in this next movie, this could very well be one of the greatest video games movie ever made. Wa-hoo!