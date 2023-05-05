2023 has seen a great deal of box office success stories across multiple genres up to this point, but no film has been quite the moneymaker like The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The Universal and Illumination animated film, based on the iconic Nintendo video game franchise, has made over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, only becoming the 52nd feature in history to cross that coveted milestone. It’s also only the 10th animated film to achieve that Mushroom Kingdom sized feat. However, arguably more impressive, Super Mario Bros. has now crossed $500 million at the US box office.

This would make Super Mario only the fourth film of the pandemic era to cross that mark domestically. It joins Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814.1 million), Top Gun: Maverick ($718.7 million), and Avatar: The Way of Water ($683.9 million). Mario isn’t likely to catch those films, domestically or worldwide, as this famous plumber is nearing the end of his box office run. However, it's just an accomplishment to be in the same conversation as those recent classics and Mario has also become the first Illumination film to cross $500 million domestically. Considering the studio has an army of Minions at their disposal, that’s nothing to scoff at.

Why Was Super Mario Bros. So Successful?

Like Super Mario’s billion dollar pandemic counterparts, this animated gem became a pop culture phenomenon thanks to a stellar marketing campaign and a preexisting knowledge of the franchise. Mario has an almost 40-year rich history. While other video game adaptations shied away from the source material, Universal embraced it. This colorful adventure was a love letter to the entire video game franchise and Nintendo’s own extended history. From the music to the breathtaking animation, Super Mario was the near perfect adaptation. The film may have been very light on story, just like the games, but that wasn’t the goal. It wasn’t meant to be some thought-provoking franchise subversion. This was meant to be a gateway to bond old and new generations of Mario fans together. It’s just one of those films that has to be seen in a movie theater, reminding us of their importance, and the brisk 90-minute runtime only helped the desirable rewatchability of this film.

Mario’s Reign is Almost Over

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is still in theaters. Its four-week reign atop the box office is almost game over thanks to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but like a great video game, the journey to Mario’s dominance has been historic to say the least. While fans wait and see if Mario can break any more records before his run is over, you can view the film’s trailer down below.