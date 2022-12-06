Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed that she became a gamer in order to better understand her character for her role as Princess Peach in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie. In an interview with Modern Luxury San Diego, Taylor-Joy revealed more about how she prepared for the role, saying: "Now I am a gamer, and it’s really fun. Ideally, I like playing at arcades, because, again, it’s like cinema; I love the ceremony. I’ll go with a whole bunch of friends. And we’ll just spend hours at the arcade."

Taylor-Joy’s newfound gaming love is a result of her dedication to her role. In a previous interview with MTV News, Taylor-Joy explained that she wasn’t always into video games:

“Not really as a kid. But once I booked the job and my friends were so excited [for it], we bought all of, you know, the Mario Kart world and we really went for it. My favorite way to play is at the arcade though. I’ve now become, like a hardcore adult arcade individual.”

Taylor-Joy also described the fandom behind the franchise as “wild” in general, saying she looks forward to her 2023 press tour, where she fully intends to “do the getups and actually be Peach.” However, the film has been met with some skepticism. John Leguizamo, who played Luigi in the famous 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros. movie recently voiced his disinterest in the film in an interview with IndieWire, saying "I'm O.G. A lot of people love the original. I did Comic-Con in New York and Baltimore and everyone's like 'No, no we loved the old one, the original.' They're not feeling the new one. I'm not bitter, it's unfortunate."

Image via Universal Pictures

Anya Taylor-Joy is best known for her role as Beth Harmon in Netflix’s award-winning limited series The Queen’s Gambit. The American-Argentinian actress made her acting debut in 2014 as a teen in the drama detective series Endeavor, and since then has starred in other acclaimed films such as Last Night in Soho, The Witch, The Northman, Emma, and The Miniaturist. Most recently, she stars in Amsterdam alongside Christian Bale and Margot Robbie, and in the dark comedy The Menu alongside Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to release in April 2023. Taylor-Joy will voice Princess Peach alongside Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Jack Black as Bowser, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is slated to release on April 7, 2023. Check out the official trailer below: