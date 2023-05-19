Soon you'll be able to have more "Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches (I love you)", because The Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming to Blu-ray this summer. Just in time for the peak of peach season, as it turns out. That's right, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming to Blu-ray on July 13, following a truly remarkable (and historic) theatrical run.

The Hollywood Handle has reported via Twitter that The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released to Blu-ray on July 13. The film is currently available to purchase on Video On Demand on platforms such as Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and more. The film is currently not available to stream. However, it is expected to stream on Peacock. The film is still playing in theaters, however, and shows no signs of slowing its record-breaking box-office run.

2023 has been an amazing year for video-game adaptations. Once thought to be an impossible task, recent projects such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie and HBO's The Last of Us have proven that turning video games into linear narratives is not only possible but can yield truly remarkable results. In the case of The Last of Us, the series has managed to bring one of the most beloved video games of the last decade to the television screen, honoring the original characters while also breaking new ground. Meanwhile, The Super Mario Bros. Movie satisfied audiences with a film that played towards the iconic imagery of the game series.

In Case You Wanted More Peaches

Not just this, but The Super Mario Bros. Movie also created its own iconic and meme-able moments. Jack Black's song "Peaches", which he sang as Bowser in the film, quickly became an internet sensation in its own right, even debuting on Billboard's Hot 100. The film featured a star-studded cast including Anya-Taylor Joy as Peaches, Chris Pratt as Mario, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Charlie Day as Luigi among others. The film was directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently available for VOD purchase, and is also still playing in theaters. No streaming debut for the film has yet been set. The film will be available on Blu-ray starting on July 13.