Early box office predictions underline how The Super Mario Bros. Movie might become the biggest hit of 2023. By opening on Wednesday just before Easter, Illumination and Nintendo might be looking to bank on more than $125 million in US and Canada alone. When extended to other markets, projections determine The Super Mario Bros. Movie is expected to rise above $225 million at the box office.

It’s not exactly a surprise The Super Mario Bros. Movie performs well at the box office, considering the mustachioed hero leads one of the biggest video game franchises ever. In addition, Illumination received the keys to the Mushroom Kingdom to bring the first theatrical adaptation of the Nintendo franchise since 1993’s failed Super Mario adaptation. So, not only is Mario the face of Nintendo, but Illumination can also bring new fans to theaters looking for the next hit from the studio that created the Minions. Finally, The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailers assured fans the movie would respect the original IP, with dozens of easter-eggs and hidden references for fans to uncover.

Still, while no one expected The Super Mario Bros. Movie to flop, the perspective of scoring more than $225 million only in the first weekend remains an impressive feat. For comparison, Marvel Studios’ latest release, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, also opened to $225 million. However, a mediocre reception by fans and critics alike drastically dropped Quantumania’s box office in the following weeks. Since The Super Mario Bros. Movie's first reactions are overwhelmingly positive, chances are the movie keeps scoring big after its premiere week.

With box office predictions so positive, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will have a solid headstart to become the highest-grossing video game adaptation ever to hit theaters. The current champion is Warcraft, which, despite its $439 million, had a production cost too high to justify a sequel. In second place is Detective Pikachu, with $433 million, which is getting a sequel. And with The Super Mario Bros. Movie already setting up spinoffs, Nintendo should dominate the video game adaptation market in no time.

Who’s Involved With The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic from a script by Matt Fogel. The star-studded voice cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong. Mario’s original voice actor, Charles Martinet, also makes cameo appearances throughout the film.

