The face of Nintendo Entertainment and arguably the face of video gaming as a whole, Mario has become one of the most recognized figures in pop culture history since he debuted all the way back in 1981 with the first Donkey Kong game. Since 1981, Mario has appeared in a whopping 200 games, making him one of the most prolific fictional characters of all time. Even those who have never touched a gaming console know exactly who Mario is and exactly what he looks like, which is a claim that not many popular characters can make.

Mario also occasionally has a life outside the gaming world. Obviously, there is a wealth of merchandising opportunities with a character as popular as Mario. Universal Studios is particularly capitalizing on that potential with the production of Super Nintendo Land where fans can enter the Mushroom Kingdom and race alongside Mario and his friends. The land is already open in Universal Studios Japan, and the theme park's California and Florida locations are also set to get a version of the area in the near future.

You can also probably guess that Mario has even had brief forays as a movie and television star. The earliest example was The Super Mario Bros. Super Show (1989) which was mostly tame and harmless children's entertainment, but the most infamous example was the live-action 1993 film, Super Mario Bros. That's right, for whatever reason, someone decided a live-action Mario film would be a good idea, featuring bizarre casting choices like Bob Hoskins (Who Framed Roger Rabbit?) as Mario, John Leguizamo (Romeo + Juliet) as Luigi, and Dennis Hopper (Easy Rider) as King Koopa (known better these days as Bowser). Set in an alternate dimension where humans evolved from dinosaurs, which has absolutely nothing to do with the original games, it remains to this day as one of the earliest and worst examples of video game-to-film adaptations.

Now Illumination Entertainment, the studio behind the Despicable Me, Secret Life of Pets, and Sing franchises are jumping at the opportunity in the way that Mario's story should be told; through animation. Set to release on April 7th, 2023, we finally got our first look at the film through a recent Nintendo Direct Digital Presentation, giving a brief introduction to the film's heroes and villains. With the new trailer, we also got to hear for the first time the voices of some huge stars lending their voices to these iconic characters. For a guide to who is playing who in the first animated feature trip to the world of the Mushroom Kingdom, read below to find out who is invited to this "Mario Party".

Related:'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': Jack Black Teases the Possibility of Bowser Breaking Into Song

Image via Marvel Studios/Universal

In a casting choice that Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto himself described as "so cool", Chris Pratt (The LEGO Movie) is the next star to take on the role of the beloved Italian plumber.

As many likely know, Mario was born in the arcades with Donkey Kong and then later with the beloved Super Mario Bros. (1985) arcade game, which also introduced his brother Luigi. Since then Mario and his friends have made a comfortable home on Nintendo's home consoles with Mario 64 (1996), Super Mario Sunshine (2002), Super Mario Galaxy (2007), Super Mario Odyssey (2017), and many, many more installments. Since the Mario games aren't exactly story-driven, details on how Mario got to the mushroom kingdom are a bit vague (though we do know he was raised by the friendly dinosaur, Yoshi). In almost all of them, Mario is saving a damsel in distress from a vicious monster, usually Bowser.

The trailer indicates that The Super Mario Bros. Movie will show Mario's first adventure into the mushroom kingdom. It all looks visually stunning and faithful to the games, but the only nitpick that can be pointed out is Chris Pratt's noticeable lack of an Italian accent.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Image via Searchlight Pictures/Nintendo

Voicing the role of Princess Peach is Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit), a character who often finds herself getting captured by Bowser, but is also more than capable of holding her own (she's widely considered to be one of the best fighters in Super Smash Bros. after all).

Princess Peach, the ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, almost constantly has herself being attacked and captured by Bowser, sometimes wanting more power, other times wanting to force Peach to marry him. Regardless of Bowser's constant attacks on her kingdom, she never lets that stop her from her unfettering love for her beloved Mario. Peach very much has fit into the "damsel in distress" archetype for many years, but in the past years, she's made a lot of strides and has been fleshed out quite a bit as more than someone who is just in need of saving.

Like many other characters, we didn't see Peach in the trailers just yet, but she'll certainly be a major lead character here as she was in the games.

Charlie Day as Luigi

Image via FXX/Universal

Mario's neurotic, paranoid brother will be brought to life by the hysterical Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia).

A fan favorite who's often overshadowed by his brother, Luigi is more than just a green Mario. He may be scared by monsters and challenges fairly easily, but Luigi ultimately does have a heart of gold and pushes his fears to the side when the need arises. Luigi even got his own spin-off series with the Luigi's Mansion games, where players got to control the famed brother as he fought his fears through a creepy house and became a certified ghostbuster.

The teaser trailer ends with Luigi exactly where we all probably expect him: running into a creepy setting whilst being chased by some Dry Bones, another classic enemy from the games.

Jack Black as Bowser

Image via Universal

Ahead of voicing another iconic video game character as Claptrap in the upcoming film adaptation of Borderlands adaptation, Jack Black (Kung Fu Panda) will be playing Mario's historic arch-nemesis Bowser, also known to some as King Koopa.

Just like Mario is one of the most recognizable video game heroes, Bowser is one of the most recognizable video game villains, going toe to toe with everyone's favorite plumber in nearly all of his games. Bowser typically has a vast army consisting of creatures called Goombas and Koopas at his side to fulfill his dastardly desires for more power. He even has some lieutenants that help him lead, like the sorcerer Kamek (Kevin Michael Richardson) who can be seen in the trailer, and even his own children the Koopalings, most notably Bowser Jr.

The fire-breathing turtle has never looked better as he attacks a kingdom consisting of the penguins from Mario 64, with Black giving a surprisingly unrecognizable performance thus far.

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Image via Warner Bros/Universal

Toad, the faithful servant to Princess Peach and steward of the Mushroom Kingdom, will be portrayed by Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele).

Though he made a bad first impression on fans when he told players that the princess was in another castle, Toad has become a welcome member of the Mario family, always guiding Mario and the rest of the gang onto the right path and leading his fellow Toadstools of the Mushroom Kingdom. Toad also got his own spin-off game fairly recently with Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (2014), where gamers solve puzzles with the less athletic, but determined hero.

Key's voice has been clearly modified for the movie, but this makes perfect sense given the character is known for his high-pitched squealing voice.

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Image via Lionsgate/Nintendo

Donkey Kong has been with Mario since the very beginning of his career, and they've been friends and foes at various points. Whatever they wind up being in the new film, the sharply dressed gorilla will be voiced by Seth Rogen (Monsters vs. Aliens).

Though actually, that DK is different from the current version of Donkey Kong, who's the original game's descendant. Since then, DK's has taken on a new leaf from his grandfather, helping Mario on some of his adventures and being a willing participant whenever a game of Mario Kart or Mario Party is being held. In probably the most expansive spin-off Nintendo's ever done, there are a ton of games in DK's own Donkey Kong Country games, where DK explores the jungles of his island with his family and even gets his very own reptilian arch-nemesis with King K. Rool. He also got his own animated series, but let's just say that, like his early rivalry with Mario, it's a venture that Kong and the gang want to forget.

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Image via Netflix/Nintendo

Though this is a Mario movie, the first Nintendo film from illumination will also feature a character who originates from the Donkey Kong Country spin-off series, that character being Cranky Kong played by Fred Armisen (Documentary Now!).

Remember when we said Donkey Kong's grandfather was the gorilla Mario fought in his first appearance? Well, that would be Cranky, who's now much too old to get into trouble as he did in the old days. As the name implies, Cranky is a bit of a curmudgeon, always grumpily chastising his family members when they annoy him. Cranky Kong being in the film could be the biggest indication that a film spin-off adaptation of Donkey Kong Country could be on the table, potentially kickstarting a Nintendo Cinematic Universe.

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Image via 20th Television/Universal

Bowser's chief advisor and second-in-command Kamek will be played by a veteran voice actor with Kevin Michael Richardson (Lilo & Stitch).

Kamek is a formidable magical adversary who prefers to fly away and annoy from afar but does occasionally find himself fighting Mario when his master tells him to. His cowardice essentially makes him the Starscream to Bowser's Megatron, but his magic is shown to be formidable in Bowser's siege from the teaser trailer.

Related:New ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Images Reveal Bowser, Toad, Luigi and Mario

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

Image via Universal/Nintendo

Stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irishman) was one of the earliest casting announcements for the film, and he'll be playing a character that's not as well known as some of the other Mario figures.

Spike originates from Wrecking Crew (1985), a lesser-known title in the Mario series where he and Luigi worked at a construction site where Spike was the foreman of. Spike would constantly hinder their progress in the game, making him the Bowser of Wrecking Crew of sorts. How he fits into the movie is unknown, and it’s still surprising he’s here, but knowing Maniscalco, he’ll find a way to make him funny. It’s possible that he’s from the world that Mario and Luigi resided in before being transported to the Mushroom Kingdom.

Charles Martinet as TBD

Image via Nintendo

Charles Martinet has voiced Mario in virtually every game since 1986, so it seems quite appropriate that he would have some sort of role in the new movie.

Martinet's role hasn't been revealed yet, but he usually voices both Mario and Luigi, as well as their evil twins from the later games, Wario and Waluigi. Martinet likely won't be any of them, and it's anyone's guess how Illumination will incorporate him into the film, but who knows? We haven't heard anything about Yoshi yet, and he's not the most vocal lovable dinosaur out there, so maybe Martinet will provide some voice work for him.