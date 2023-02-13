With April just around the corner, it won't be too long before audiences get to experience the Mushroom Kingdom on the big screen with the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. As fans of the beloved video game franchise gear up with anticipation, Illumination Entertainment and Nintendo have revealed a brand-new set of posters, which highlights the characters from the film in their animated cinematic outing.

The set of posters features Mario, played in the film by Chris Pratt, as he jumps into action in his iconic pose with classic imagery from the game depicted in the background, while Luigi, played by Charlie Day, tied up as he is taken to Bowser's Castle. If the trailer has given any indication, this may be a pivotal moment in the film's plot. Alongside the titular brothers, the set also features posters of Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), geared up on a motorcycle riding across the Rainbow Bridge, and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) in a mushroom forest.

The film will also feature Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), who can be seen crashing through his iconic barrels. Despite first appearing in his titular arcade game, many may also fondly remember this rendition of the character from the classic Donkey Kong Country games on the Super Nintendo, which serves as a direct inspiration for his design in the film. Alongside the film's heroes, the villainous Bowser (Jack Black) is also featured as well, effectively mimicking his video game counterpart by standing victoriously with his army loyally behind him. While the posters don't reveal any additional plot details from the film, they effectively capture the look and feel of the original Nintendo characters while also displaying each of their individual personalities.

With the film only a couple of months away, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is already shaping to be a satisfying tribute to the classic video games as Nintendo continues to expand to other territories. The film's release could also signify a shift in video game adaptations after being previously notorious for their poor quality, with the most notable example being the first live-action Mario film from 1993 starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo, which was panned by critics and bombed at the box office. However, with films such as Sonic the Hedgehog and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu now achieving box office success and positive reviews, perhaps the latest outing with Mario and Luigi could offer audiences a fun treat this Spring.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie jumps into theaters on April 7. Check out the official posters below:

