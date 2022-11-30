Illumination studio has revealed some new and very colorful character posters for its upcoming animated feature The Super Mario Bros. The movie is the first cinematic adventure of our beloved Italian plumber and his gang, in almost three decades. The IP is among Nintendo’s most profitable, next only to Pokémon.

The new images give us a good look at the impressive animation, we see a very evil Browser smiling at us while we can see a volcano ready to erupt in the background. In another image, we see a very happy-go-lucky Donkey Kong, and his iconic tie with his initials is unmissable. An adorable and very hopeful Toad is seen in another image while Peach and Mario are seen in the background. Another image sees a close-up of beautiful Princess Peach looking intently at us with her gorgeous blue eyes while Luigi is seen in a jungle holding a torch and looks like something has scared him very much. In his poster, our titular hero Mario seems to be reaching out to grab something while he’s surrounded by franchise iconic mushrooms.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is helmed by long-time collaborators Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the genius duo behind Teen Titans Go!. They are directing from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel who is riding high on the success of Minions: The Rise of Gru. While the movie follows the same story as the namesake video game where Mario and Luigi navigate an underground labyrinth in a bid to save the captured princess, Peach — it’ll be interesting to see how the story plays out in contemporary times.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Trailer Introduces Princess Peach and Donkey Kong

A recently released trailer points to very fun and meta-comical situations while showcasing a brilliantly animated world that will delight fans who have played the original game. This is the studio’s second Mario-based feature after the 1993’s Super Mario Bros. live-action movie which didn’t sit well with the audience.

The upcoming film stars boast talents like Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is set to premiere on April 7, 2023. You can check out the new posters down below:

5 Images