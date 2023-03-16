The Super Mario Bros marketing is winning fans over with character reveals, teasers, or the SMB plumbing website, and the hype for the upcoming feature is building steadily. This seems like the year of video game adaptations and fans aren’t complaining. The movie counts Chris Pratt, Ana Taylor Joy, Charlie Day and more in its ensemble cast, and by far looks close to the source material, taking various elements from the long-established IP.

The movie recently released a new clip featuring Luigi, who is running from Dry Bones, the skeletal version of Koopa Troopas. As he tumbles and falls, the Dry Bone trips over him and collapses, for which a bigger group of Dry Bones goes after Luigi. Seems like, along with Princess Peach, Mario will have to save his brother quite often in the upcoming feature.

The Super Mario Bros movie is supposed to follow the brothers Mario and Luigi as they navigate a dystopian parallel universe to save the captured princess Peach from Bowser and his minions. While fans had their initial apprehensions about the upcoming movie, they are slowly warming up to it. The movie teases some iconic elements from the Mario world, such as the Rainbow Road, question mark blocks, and Peach’s castle, among other things.

Image via Illumination

RELATED: 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

Who is Behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

Along with source-accurate elements, the feature will also bring some of the iconic characters to life on the big screen. Mario is a long-established IP, however, this is only the second attempt at a full-length feature film. While fans have loved every iteration of the games along with other elements, the 1993 live-action film did not sit well with them. With the upcoming feature, the anticipation is running high among the fans of the IP.

The feature is directed by Teen Titans Go! alums Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. They direct from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel. The movie’s voice cast includes Pratt as Mario, Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Khary Payton as the Penguin King. Further, cast in undisclosed roles is Eric Bauza while Mario’s original voice actor Charles Martinet is set to voice multiple surprise characters in the movie.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released in theaters on April 7. Until then, you can check out the new clip below: