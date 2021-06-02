If you have ever wanted to see more footage from 1993’s infamous Super Mario Bros. movie, you are in luck because twenty minutes of unused film footage has now been restored. The rerelease and restoration come from the Super Mario Bros. The Movie Archive, a database of everything related to the film moderated by superfans Ryan Hoss and Steven Applebaum. Now, in collaboration with film editor Garrett Gilchrist, they have released Super Mario Bros: The Morton Jankel Cut on the Internet Archive. Gilchrist announced the release on his Twitter account, telling us to trust the fungus by posting both the Internet Archive link and a couple of restored shots.

To get you caught up, the subtitle refers to directors Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel. The duo, perhaps most well known for creating the bizarre talk-show host Max Headroom, led an infamously troubled Super Mario Bros. production that resulted in a critical and commercial bomb. From a rotating cast of screenwriters to Morton allegedly dumping coffee on a Goomba extra, it seemed that everything that could go wrong with the film’s production actually happened.

This includes having tons of footage cut and scrapped in the editing process, which the filmmaking duo was locked out of. The seemingly only surviving copy of these scenes comes from a badly-maintained VHS, which Gilchrist edited and inserted into the film. These scenes include a rap sung by two young Koopa kids and an extension of the film’s prison scene in which Mario (Bob Hoskins) and Luigi (John Leguizamo) argue about family pride.

As this release is dubbed an extended rough cut, work will continue to be done on the film. However, the Super Mario Bros. archive teases a potential official release of the restoration once completed, saying that they “hope the progress so far demonstrates the viability of an extended edition” in the cut’s Internet Archive description.

You can find the first version of the Super Mario Bros: The Morton Jankel Cut here. The Super Mario Bros. The Movie Archive’s commentary can also be found below.

