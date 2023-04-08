Universal’s release of Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie is mushrooming to unimaginable heights. The animated video game adaptation is now looking at a jaw-dropping $195 million five-day debut, easily out-performing even the most bullish projections heading into the weekend. The film grossed $55 million on Friday, after a $31 million Wednesday debut, followed by $26 million on Thursday.

This takes Super Mario’s running domestic total to $113 million in three days of release. If the projections hold, Super Mario will deliver one of the biggest-ever openings for an animated film, and the second-biggest five-day debut of all time behind Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen ($200 million). The film is expected to gross around $137 million across the traditional Friday-Sunday debut, which would put it behind Incredibles 2’s $182 million debut, and ahead of Finding Dory’s $135 million opening weekend haul.

Heading into its first weekend, Super Mario was expected to make around $130 million across five days. The more bullish projections pegged the final figure as between $140 million and $150 million. But nobody, not even Universal would’ve expected the film to come within touching distance of $200 million. This is easily the best-ever opening for an Illumination film (ahead of Despicable Me 2), the biggest debut for a video game adaptation (ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 2), and the number one debut of 2023 (ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: Why Animated Video Game Movies Like 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Are Actually Rare

Globally, Super Mario is eyeing an astounding $368 million opening; this would be the biggest global debut for an animated title, beating Frozen 2 by around $10 million. The film is currently projected to gross over $170 million from 70 international territories in its first weekend. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, Super Mario is based on the popular video game franchise, which previously inspired the notorious live-action bomb Super Mario Bros. in 1993. That film made less in its entire domestic run than what the new animated movie made on its first Wednesday.

Super Mario is a bonafide four-quadrant hit. Not only is it appealing to younger kids who’ve been starved for entertainment since December’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, but it's also successfully pulling their starved-for-nostalgia parents, who probably grew up playing the games. The film received a solid A CinemaScore from opening day audiences, and Collider’s own Ross Bonaime called it “a colorful adventure brimming with references, a joyous celebration of this franchise’s history and the history of early Nintendo, and one of the best kids films in recent years” in his review.

Illumination is Quietly Winning the Animation Race

The domestic box office has been on a bit of a roll over the last month, with hits such as Scream VI, Creed III and John Wick: Chapter 4 all delivering the best debuts of their respective franchises. And if Super Mario’s opening is any indication, we might have a billion-dollar movie on our hands. This wouldn’t be unusual for Illumination; the animation studio has so far released two movies that have grossed over $1 billion worldwide — Despicable Me 3 ($1.032 billion) and Minions ($1.157 billion) — and two that have done more than $900 million worldwide, Despicable Me 2 ($975 million) and Minions: The Rise of Gru ($939 million globally).

Elsewhere, Ben Affleck’s sports drama Air is looking at a projected five-day launch of $18.5 million, which is also slightly higher than initial estimates. Starring Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis, the film is based on the behind-the-scenes drama that took place as Nike tried to court basketball superstar Michael Jordan to endorse their products.

Super Mario features the voices of Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen. You can watch our interview with Pratt and Day here, and stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.