Ahead of the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Illumination has given a lot of attention to Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong. The iconic gorilla and the Italian plumber go way back to the arcades with the original Donkey Kong in 1981, but here, they're working together to stop the reign of terror at the hands of Bowser. Given how the ape has his own line of stellar games with the Donkey Kong Country series, it's always possible that Illumination could expand on the character and give him his own spinoff film with the entire Kong family involved. Speaking to Collider's own Perri Nemiroff at a press junket for the film, Rogen discussed what a Kong-centric film could look like, and he turned to the Fast and Furious franchise for comparison.

At first glance, the two IPs couldn't be more different. Where one is a high-octane film all about action, racing, and family, the other is about a gorilla's long-standing feud with a giant reptile, King K. Rool, usually involving stolen bananas. The one thing that unites them, and makes a spinoff all the more intriguing, is family. Already, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will feature one member of Donkey Kong's family with Fred Armisen's Cranky Kong, but there are so many more Kongs introduced throughout the franchise that would be interesting to see on screen. "There’s a lot of opportunity there," Rogen said. "I think the family unit of the Kongs seems to be — and if the Fast and Furious movies have taught us anything [it’s] that it’s all about family.”

Aside from Donkey Kong and his grandfather (or father in Donkey Kong 64) Cranky, there's also DK's steadfast little buddy Diddy Kong along with the sisters Dixie and Tiny Kong, the ultra-strong Chunky Kong, his brother Kiddy Kong, and Lanky Kong who has no style or grace but does have a funny face. That's without bringing up other Kong friends like the fabulous Funky Kong and Swanky Kong or DK's girlfriend Candy Kong. Just like Dom Toretto's (Vin Diesel) crew, they all bring their own strengths to the table, making them a formidable force whenever they work together. A spinoff, then, could bring the family together to stop the rise of the nefarious K. Rool.

One other thing they have in common with the Fast and Furious family is a love for racing. As seen in teasers, DK definitely has the need for speed in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but he's also a skilled driver in the games, appearing in various Mario Kart games alongside Diddy Kong. In the past, Diddy also had his own spinoff racing game including other friends and crossovers with the other mascots of the legendary game studio Rare including Banjo and Conker. Both Rogen and Nemiroff joked about the racing similarity with Rogen adding, "Exactly! They’ve got those go-karts. There’s a lot of crossover!"

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Has No Lack of Sequel or Spinoff Potential

With just how big the Mario world is, Illumination has no shortage of directions to go with creating their own MCU - Mario Cinematic Universe. Already, the voice of the plumber himself Chris Pratt has teased how the post-credits scene will lay the foundation for the sequel. The characters that appear throughout the trailers also hint at other possibilities. For example, the original trailer teased what a possible Luigi's Mansion spinoff could look like with its final scene of the green plumber running from a horde of Dry Bones.

Rogen and Pratt star alongside Charlie Day, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key, and more in The Super Mario Bros. Movie on April 7. Check out the full interview below: