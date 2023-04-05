Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Super Mario Bros. MovieThe Super Mario Bros. Movie has arrived, giving Nintendo's iconic plumber a second chance at video game movie stardom. This time around, the film sticks fairly close to what's been seen on Nintendo devices around the world - and that works in its favor. In addition to Mario (Chris Pratt) and his brother Luigi (Charlie Day), the film also boasts a multitude of characters from the Mario games such as Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Toad (Keegan Michael-Key). Even Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) plays a major role in the film which is fitting given that Mario and the giant ape have a rivalry spanning back to their very first video game appearance. However, the end credits scenes reference a silly moment from earlier in the film, as well as tease the appearance of Mario's most faithful ally.

Bowser Serenading Peach

After the first few major credits, The Super Mario Bros. Movie gives us a quick callback to a scene earlier in the film. We see Bowser (Jack Black) back at his piano, once again singing a song dedicated to his beloved Peach. But Bowser's song is cut short as we zoom out and see that after the events of the film left Bowser shrunk to miniature size, the King Koopa is still tiny and inside a cage within Peach's castle, complete with miniature piano. Bowser's song is certainly one of the biggest jokes in the film, allowing Black to go all Tenacious D with his take on Bowser, so this is a fun throwback to that moment.

Yoshi Enters The Game

In the film's climax, Mario tricks a massive Bullet Bill into shooting down the Warp Pipe where he and Luigi entered into the Mushroom Kingdom. This draws Mario and Luigi, as well as Bowser into the streets of Brooklyn. Using the invincibility granting powers of the Super Star, Mario, and Luigi are able to defeat Bowser and return to the Mushroom Kingdom. In the end credits scene, the damage from the Mario Bros.' final fight is revisited - and there is a green-spotted egg among the carnage. Said egg starts to hatch...and then the screen fades to black, followed by a familiar voice shouting "Yoshi!"

Who Is Yoshi?

Yoshi is a dinosaur-like creature that hails from Yoshi's Island, and wound up joining forces with Mario when his people were kidnapped by Bowser. With his ability to swallow different enemies as well as the various power-ups that Mario and friends use, Yoshi has become an invaluable ally to the plumber. He's even been the star of his own video game franchise, with Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island finding him taking care of a baby Mario. (Yes this was a thing that happened, and it's not even the strangest thing to happen in the world of Mario.)

What Does Yoshi's Appearance Mean For Future Mario Movies?

With The Super Mario Bros. Movie projected to have the biggest box office opening of 2023, it's safe to say a Mario franchise is on the horizon. And a sequel could play up the bond between Mario and Yoshi, even showing how it affects his partnership with Luigi. Visiting Yoshi's Island is also another way to expand the sequel - after all, the Mushroom Kingdom is a very big place. The Super Mario Bros. Movie even delivers a potential avenue for expansion: Peach reveals that she was sent to the Mushroom Kingdom as a child. Who sent her? And could they be connected to another Nintendo franchise? Time will tell, but Yoshi's appearance only signals the beginning of Mario's movie career.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now playing in theaters.