Does The Super Mario Bros. Movie Have an End Credits Scene?

Video game movies have certainly had a rocky history, but the curse that seemed to affect nearly every highly anticipated adaptation of a popular game appears to have lifted due to the success of The Last of Us, Uncharted, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Tomb Raider. That being said, there hasn’t been a more eagerly awaited video game film than The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the animated adaptation of the first game in the beloved Mario franchise from Nintendo. Given the film’s presumed box office success and Illumination’s obvious intentions to use it as a gateway to kickstart a shared Nintendo cinematic universe, fans are expecting to see teases of a potential sequel or spin-off within the first installment. In fact, the film’s star Chris Pratt has teased that there is an end credit scene that sets up the direction the saga could go next.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie faithfully tells the story of the brothers Mario (Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) as they work tirelessly as plumbers in Brooklyn, New York. While they’re both highly ambitious, their emerging business has sadly not generated the attention that they expected. After a misguided event to stop a citywide drainage crisis, Mario and Luigi are transported to the underground Mushroom Kingdom and separated. Mario teams up with his new friends Toad (Keegan Michael-Key) and Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) to rescue Luigi from the evil warlord Bowser (Jack Black), King of the Koopas, who plans to destroy the Mushroom Kingdom with his army and steal the Super Star that will give him ultimate power.

Thankfully, the kid-friendly slant on the Mario world ends up working out a whole lot better than the heavily derided 1993 film starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is packed with stunning recreations of some of the game’s most iconic sequences, and features stand-out work from Fred Armisen and Seth Rogen as Cranky Kong and Donkey Kong, respectively. Nintendo fans will certainly be scouring the film for Easter Eggs and references, but they’ll want to stick through the credits first to see what surprises are in store.

RELATED: ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Review: It’s-a Everything You Could Hope for From a Mario Movie

Does The Super Mario Bros. Movie Have an End Credits Scene?

Image via Universal Pictures

The Super Mario Bros. Movie does have a mid-credits sequence and a final scene at the end of the credits. While viewers will have to wait until the very end to stick around for both teases, it’s worth staying anyway to appreciate the stellar work on the part of the animators, designers, and artists that helped bring the beloved world to life. Additionally, the terrific soundtrack by Brian Taylor does a great job at reimagining and reinterpreting some of the most iconic tracks from the original game.

The mid-way credit scene of The Super Mario Bros. Movie occurs after the main title and features a musical moment that calls back to a moment earlier in the film. After the final credits have rolled, a second scene begins that hints at where the franchise might be headed in the future.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters on April 5.